St. Joseph’s study: Even those with mild/moderate symptoms can suffer from Long COVID

Support Surges For Single Mom Of 2, Totowa Salon Owner During Stage 3 Cancer Battle
Support is quickly rising for a single mother of two and Totowa salon owner as she bravely battles Stage 3 breast cancer. GinaMarie Bullaro — owner of GinaMarie Hair Studio on Union Blvd. in Totowa — was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.
NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns
The New Jersey Violence Intervention and Prevention Coalition will hold a news conference this coming Tuesday in Newark about Hospital-Based Violence Intervention programs in the state experiencing a funding crisis, as well as funding problems for Community-Based Violence Intervention programs. Funding Needed Now for NJ Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs. Life-Saving...
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER BEGINS “DRIVE THROUGH” ORTHOPOXVIRUS POXVIRIDNE VACCINATIONS WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, then 9 TO 5 PM Thursday and Friday–and Monday Through Friday thereafter. By Appointment ONLY. Call 914-326-2060 MONDAY MORNING.
New York television stations reported Friday evening the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla would begin “Drive-through” Orthopoxvirus Poxviridne vaccinations Wednesday August 3, for those who qualify, over 18 years of age and displaying symptoms. There is some confustion on the Friday television reports as to whether the vaccinations begin Monday or Wednesday. But there is no one to answer calls on the appointment number given by the Westchester Medical Center Friday evening. The Westchester Medical Center is at.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Linden mayor: 2-year-old boy drowned in backyard pool
Officials say it happened after 6 p.m. at a house on Mckinley Street
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
Website ranks Jersey City as city with the highest rent in the US
Jersey City is the most expensive city to rent a home in the United States, according to a report conducted by the listings service Rent.com.
Arrest made in drug death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 29 that Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was arrested for causing the drug-induced death of Newark Fire Capt. Carlos Rivera. Baez is charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused...
How to Survive a Rat Infestation in Hoboken or Jersey City
You probably clicked this article out of sheer curiosity — or worse, you actually have dealt with a rat infestation while living in a city. Hoboken + Jersey City have been having growing problems with rodents, so much so that Hoboken is setting up rat baits around the city. Shayna Conde is a local Jersey City resident and writer for The Hoboken Girl. She has been dealing with an ongoing rat infestation in her building and has given HG an inside scoop into the tips and tricks she’s learned while navigating the outbreak.
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, authorities say
A 40-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday morning in East Orange after he was hit by a car that fled the scene, authorities said. The Montclair man was hit at 1:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Central Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who was not identified, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. His status was unclear Monday afternoon.
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
2-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Backyard North Jersey Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in his family's backyard pool over the weekend in Union County, authorities said. Family members pulled the boy from the pool on the 400 block of McKinley Street in Linden and immediately began CPR on Sunday, July 31, Linden Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said. The boy...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Driver Critical, Two Others Wounded In Clark Crash
One driver was critical and two other victims suffered non life-threatening but serious injuries in a Clark crash over the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred onMadison Hill Road at Cornell Drive just before 10 p.m., local police said. Both drivers and one passenger were injured, and all were transported...
Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO. The...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Opening New Business Ahead of Show’s Season 24
Ice-T’s next new side hustle involves the lucrative marijuana business. The Law & Order: SVU star, with help from a long-time friend, is opening a giant cannabis dispensary. Ice-T is partnering with Charis B, who owns The Medicine Woman dispensary in California. The state of New Jersey approved their application to open the 5,000-square-foot recreational dispensary in Jersey City. Pop Culture reports that Jersey City is really select as to who it chooses for a dispensary.
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
