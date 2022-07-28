ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksmu.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is just about here. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri primary election set for Tuesday

Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Springfield, MO
Elections
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Shell Knob, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
kttn.com

Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Secretary of State Reminds Voters of Election Rules

John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s much-anticipated primary election is almost here. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expects about 32-percent of Missouri’s registered voters to cast a ballot. Ashcroft reminds voters that taking a photo of your ballot is against the law…
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race

With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Wasson
Person
Lincoln Hough
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Burlison
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Blaine Luetkemeyer
krcu.org

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Local Election#Primary Election#Election State#State S Office
KTTS

Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall. The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Missourian

Area State Senate elections may determine which faction controls the Missouri Senate

For much of the last two years, the Missouri Senate has been mired in Republican infighting. On one side is GOP leadership, who have struggled to advance a legislative agenda despite controlling 24 of the chamber’s 34 seats. On the other is the conservative caucus, which spent most of the 2022 legislative session throwing up procedural roadblocks and grinding the chamber to a halt.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri teacher recruiting, retention committee meeting kicks off

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With the beginning of the school year only weeks away in some parts of Missouri, there are many K-12 public school teaching positions that still need to be filled. A report from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows of the over 71,000 full-time teaching...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy