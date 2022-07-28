$1.7M from state will help finish pathway near Ann Arbor, fund road paving project

www.mlive.com
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann Warner
Should Lead Detective Recuse Himself from the Dee Ann Warner Missing Person Case?
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Temporary voting location changes in effect for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Ann Arbor clerk’s office is reminding city voters of temporary polling location changes for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. Separate from redistricting, some residents will vote in different locations Tuesday due to construction at some Ann Arbor school buildings that normally serve as polling places.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Morning Sun
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
Popular state park’s backcountry campsites available by reservation-only in 2023
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Reservations will now be required to camp at backcountry sites at a remote state park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday, Aug. 1 that all 22 of Craig Lake State Park’s backcountry campsites will transition to reservation-only sites beginning with the 2023 camping season. According to the DNR, this change is being made to help combat park natural resource degradation and to make it easier to locate campers in emergency situations.
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Michigan’s week ahead should have 2 helpful rains, possibly 3
We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.
Seven county prosecutors reaffirm they will not enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Seven Michigan prosecutors, all Democrats, have reaffirmed their intention not to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The announcement comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled local prosecutors are not subject to an injunction prohibiting the enforcement of the ban. The ban allows those performing abortions to be criminally prosecuted except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk. The State Attorney’s Office is blocked from enforcing the ban by the injunction.
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
Washtenaw County looks to plant seeds for college with children’s savings accounts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County officials hope to use college savings accounts as a tool to fight generational poverty and empower low-income families. Before he became a Washtenaw County commissioner, Justin Hodge, who is spearheading the effort, saw the value of children’s savings accounts as a way for some families to take the possibility of post-secondary education seriously.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Ann Arbor ‘super pair’ schools prepare for new curriculum program this fall
ANN ARBOR, MI - Parent Joe Johnson remains in wait-and-see mode as he watches the elementary schools unveil a new school design on Ann Arbor’s southeast side. Johnson, who has six children, said he’s been happy with the work of teachers and administrators at Bryant and Pattengill elementaries, but he wonders if all of the $7.6 million in building improvements will make a difference.
Michigan judge blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
A Michigan judge approved a temporary restraining order that blocks prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban, according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. Oakland County Judge James J. Cunningham issued the temporary restraining order Monday, Aug. 1, the AG’s office said.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR to require deer harvests to be filed online this coming season
Michigan deer hunters will be required to register their harvest online this coming season. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s been seeing fewer hunters reporting their harvest, and that is one of the reasons it's moving reporting to its website. The department is also trying to...
Great Lakes’ water temperatures show Lake Superior is odd lake out
We can usually expect Great Lakes’ water temperatures to mimic the summer air temperatures. This is mostly true this summer, except for Lake Superior. The following graphs show this year’s average water temperature on each Great Lake. Lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario all are amazingly close to the long-term average water temperature. Usually some part of the year has temperatures deviating significantly from the normal. The big deviation from normal really hasn’t happened this year on those four lakes.
