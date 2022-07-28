El Sur & Chick Fil A opening in Little Rock

www.thv11.com
Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
aymag.com
Leiva’s Coffee Announces New Location, Hiring Event
Leiva’s Coffee has opened a new location in Little Rock, as the coffee shop announced on its Instagram. The newest location is inside of Aloft WLR Hotel, located at 716 Rahling Rd. Open from 6:00 a.m. – noon every day of the week, Leiva’s Coffee will be hosting a...
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
localmemphis.com
Midsouth Summit Black Expo returns to Little Rock after hiatus
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers of the Midsouth Summit Black Expo are happy to be back. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in North Little Rock for the event, all with a passion for networking and learning. B.K. Simmons, Director...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Pizza Places in Hot Springs, Arkansas
When in town for a visit, one of the top things to do is try a slice of the town’s famous pizza. In this article, we’ll go over some of the best places to get a slice of Hot Springs’ famous pizza. From Rod’s Pizza Cellar to Beano’s Pizzeria, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, we can’t forget about the local legend of Rod’s Pizza Cellar!
KATV
1 dead in Monday morning homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in the southwestern part of the city, the agency said. Police said the murder occurred in the 10100 block of Whispering Pines Drive, near Mabelvale. The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to avoid...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
goworldtravel.com
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
ozarksfn.com
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
tigerdroppings.com
Tell me about Hot Springs, AR
I live in a big city, and I'm looking to relocate to a more quiet setting. What areas to avoid? Crime issues? Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Has some really nice and pretty areas, but then also some run down shitty areas. LSU Fan. Member since Jun 2011. 9249...
North Little Rock city leaders break ground on new medical clinic
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in some parts of North Little Rock will soon have access to doctors who are much closer to home. A $5 million dollar project is underway for what will become the first full-service health clinic on the city's east side since 2013. City...
aymag.com
Food Bites: Chick-Fil-A, Yarnell’s Freeze Fest, Soul Fish Cafe Closing and more
We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Associate Editor Sarah Coleman at [email protected]
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022
In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
KATV
Murder in the Heights: 71-year-old woman dead in Little Rock homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:40 p.m.:. The victim of Monday's homicide in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock has been identified as 71-year-old Cathy Smith, police said in a tweet. Update 4:55 p.m.:. A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a white female victim in the...
LRPD investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
Landers enters the race for Little Rock Mayor, files candidacy Friday
Steve Landers has officially entered the race for Little Rock Mayor.
Hot Springs Village reverend publishes new religious deliberation
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Rev. Richard W. Ames of Hot Springs Village has published a new book titled "God, Our Servant: That We Might Also Become Servants" through Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. The book is an examination of biblical knowledge meant to encourage the broadening of one's own...
North Little Rock Medical Plaza set to open in fall
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock has partnered with Baptist Health to open the North Little Rock Medical Plaza— the first full-service medical clinic on the city's east side since 2013. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday, August 1 at 10...
