Congress & Courts

WATCH: Rep. Jeff Van Drew says ‘not one’ tax dollar can go to illegal immigrant IDs

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

R ep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said he is drafting legislation that will stop the Biden administration from issuing identification cards to those entering the United States illegally .

"They're illegal, undocumented. The only thing they should be able to access is a trip back across the border," Van Drew told Newsmax. “So I'm doing legislation that is saying not one American tax dollar, or for that matter, any American dollar, can be spent for these cards.”

Van Drew’s efforts to prevent federal funds from providing identification documents to illegal immigrants come as the Department of Homeland Security said an identification card, dubbed a “Secure Docket Card,” was in the works. The card would allow for easier access to immigration files and eventual travel once accepted by the Transportation Security Administration .

"The ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) program is part of a pilot program to modernize various forms of documentation provided to provisionally released noncitizens through a consistent, verifiable, secure card,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CNN. “The secure card will contain a photo, biographic identifiers, and cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens.”

Van Drew, who was once a Democrat, slammed President Joe Biden for not prioritizing the needs of citizens.

"The American people are struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years and record-high food and gas prices under Biden's presidency, yet this administration continues to make it worse by worrying about providing more rights to illegal immigrants instead of coming up with solutions to help our people," he said.

Van Drew is seeking reelection in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District this November.

Comments / 70

Pattydi
3d ago

nobody believes that for a minute. Most of the Federal money states received go towards migrants especially in Illinois. Housing, food, education, healthcare while citizens and our veterans suffer without.

Reply(2)
27
Jackie M. Kuenzi
4d ago

Every single one should be fingerprinted and put in facial recognition database- they are criminals

Reply(3)
43
Andy Feldman
4d ago

100% correct!! we already provide them with housing, medical, schooling, cell phone's!!! WTH!!!

Reply
24
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

'Whatever the voters choose': Manchin refuses to endorse Democrats keeping control of Congress

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) remained neutral when asked Sunday whether he hopes Democrats keep control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. Manchin, a centrist senator who sometimes frustrates his Democratic colleagues by opposing legislation favored by the liberal wing of the party, instead touted his ability to work with members across the aisle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Van Drew
Person
Joe Rogan
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were silent about the attack on their colleague Lee Zeldin

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have been quite outspoken on political violence as a threat to "our democracy." Both have tried to tie political violence to former President Donald Trump through the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 (all the while seemingly ignoring the rioting, violence, and destruction from BLM and antifa in 2020). Yet, given their concerns about political violence, neither mentioned anything about the attack on their congressional colleague Lee Zeldin last week. It's been a week since the attack, and neither of them said anything on any of their Twitter accounts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border of death

More migrants have been found dead on the U.S. side of the southern border over the past nine months than have ever been recorded over a full year in history. In 2020, when then-President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy was in full effect, just 247 bodies were recovered by Border Patrol along the southern border. According to internal documents obtained by the Washington Examiner, 609 bodies have been found so far this fiscal year (beginning last Oct. 1) through June, a pace that puts us well on track for more than 700 deaths over a calendar year.
EAGLE PASS, TX
