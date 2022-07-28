WATCH: Rep. Jeff Van Drew says ‘not one’ tax dollar can go to illegal immigrant IDs

R ep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said he is drafting legislation that will stop the Biden administration from issuing identification cards to those entering the United States illegally .

"They're illegal, undocumented. The only thing they should be able to access is a trip back across the border," Van Drew told Newsmax. “So I'm doing legislation that is saying not one American tax dollar, or for that matter, any American dollar, can be spent for these cards.”

Van Drew’s efforts to prevent federal funds from providing identification documents to illegal immigrants come as the Department of Homeland Security said an identification card, dubbed a “Secure Docket Card,” was in the works. The card would allow for easier access to immigration files and eventual travel once accepted by the Transportation Security Administration .

"The ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) program is part of a pilot program to modernize various forms of documentation provided to provisionally released noncitizens through a consistent, verifiable, secure card,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CNN. “The secure card will contain a photo, biographic identifiers, and cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens.”

Van Drew, who was once a Democrat, slammed President Joe Biden for not prioritizing the needs of citizens.

"The American people are struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years and record-high food and gas prices under Biden's presidency, yet this administration continues to make it worse by worrying about providing more rights to illegal immigrants instead of coming up with solutions to help our people," he said.

Van Drew is seeking reelection in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District this November.