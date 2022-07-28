Royal Navy jet crash in Cornwall: Engine failure blamed

A domestic flight carrying 30 people in Somalia crash landed and flipped on a runway on Monday, 18 July.Footage captures the Jubba Airways plane, which was travelling from Baidoa to the capital Mogadishu, lying upside-down on the runway and surrounded by flames at Aden Adde international airport.All 30 passengers and crew members survived the crash.The cause of the crash landing has not been established.Jubba Airways said they would release more information about the incident “as it becomes available.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olympic star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a childExtinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK officeSpain wildfires: Man runs out of wildfires with clothes alight

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO