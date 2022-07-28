Royal Navy jet crash in Cornwall: Engine failure blamed

www.bbc.com
BBC
Jubilee Pool in Penzance closed after vandals smash bottles
The Jubilee Pool in Penzance has been closed for the weekend after vandals threw wine bottles into it, causing the glass to smash into the pool. A manager said it happened at about 03:00 BST on Friday, and meant the pool had to be drained and cleaned. It is hoped...
BBC
Worker dies at Gatwick Airport Station construction site
A man has died on a construction site at Gatwick Airport Station, prompting a police inquiry. British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the site shortly after midnight last Friday after reports a worker had been injured. A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. BTP said...
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Major update in mystery case of two decomposing sisters found in flat as cops baffled by ‘suspicious’ deaths
POLICE have been left baffled by the "suspicious" deaths of two sisters found decomposing in their flat. Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their beds in separate rooms of their Sydney apartment on June 7. But over a month on, the circumstances surrounding...
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Narcity
A Man Has Been Found Dead After He Took An 'Extended Trip Into The Yukon Backcountry' In Winter
A 28-year-old man has been found dead after taking a trip into the Yukon wilderness during the winter, police in the region have confirmed. A report from Yukon RCMP says Evan Payne Russell had packed and planned for an "extended trip into the Yukon backcountry." With the intention of exploring...
Passenger plane engulfed in flames after flipping over during emergency landing at Somalia airport
A domestic flight carrying 30 people in Somalia crash landed and flipped on a runway on Monday, 18 July.Footage captures the Jubba Airways plane, which was travelling from Baidoa to the capital Mogadishu, lying upside-down on the runway and surrounded by flames at Aden Adde international airport.All 30 passengers and crew members survived the crash.The cause of the crash landing has not been established.Jubba Airways said they would release more information about the incident “as it becomes available.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olympic star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a childExtinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK officeSpain wildfires: Man runs out of wildfires with clothes alight
Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
easyJet passenger who fell to his death at Gatwick Airport was ‘hard working’ grandfather
A disabled passenger who died after falling down an escalator at Gatwick Airport has been named as a “hard working” grandfather who “lived for his family”. Gerardo Silano, 82, had been travelling home to Basingstoke from his native Italy last month when he decided to make his own way from an easyJet plane to the terminal rather than wait for assistance.
Father of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing speaks out
Authorities say Charles Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane 20 miles from the airport where his co-pilot made an emergency landing after the plane's landing gear malfunctioned. Crooks' father said the family is still in shock as multiple agencies are still investigating the incident. WRAL's Keenan Willard reports.July 31, 2022.
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Wedding party tragedy as 20 women drown when overcrowded boat carrying guests capsizes while crossing river in Pakistan
At least 20 people drowned and another 30 were missing on Monday after a boat capsized in a river in central Pakistan, officials said. Most of those dead and missing are women and children, local reports said. The boat was carrying more than 100 people when it capsized. The overloaded...
'Not supposed to happen': Why Hawaii's tourist helicopters see an unusually high number of helicopter crashes
A sightseeing tour helicopter spun uncontrollably until it crashed into a hardened lava field on the Big Island of Hawaii last month. The pilot and five passengers sustained major and minor injuries. “The helicopter had a high [flight] time, with 12,000 some odd hours. The tail boom had just recently...
Pictured: Teenager, 17, who died in bale-wrapping machine accident at a farm in Devon
A 17-year-old teenager who died following an incident at a farm in Devon has been named by police. Tributes have flooded in for 'beautiful soul' Luke Searle who sustained serious injuries while working at Sherwell Farm, in the Plympton area of Plymouth. He was hurt during an incident involving a...
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
