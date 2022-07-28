Mayor Michaels Announces Planned Redevelopment of Nestle Building 30

www.iheartoswego.com
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Abandoned Power House Is Off Limits! Want To See Inside?
For many years the city of Amsterdam, New York had been trying to complete a 4-mile walking loop along the Chuctanunda Creek Trail. Only one thing stood in their way, the abandoned Mohasco Power House. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily...
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Boil water order in Amsterdam
The city of Amsterdam reported a water main break on Market Street on Friday. Public works crews are currently working to fix the leak as soon as possible.
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
wamc.org
Campaign in Saratoga Springs seeks to help connect residents experiencing homelessness with existing services
A new campaign has launched in Saratoga Springs as a first step to connect those experiencing homelessness to existing housing and human services in the area. As part of the new effort, so-called Saratoga Cares cards will be shared with local businesses. Todd Shimkus is President of the Saratoga County...
BREAKING: Is Albany’s Central Warehouse on the Verge of Collapse?
It looks that way - or at least part of it. You may have heard that Amtrak suspended service Friday to all points west of Albany due to chunks of concrete falling from the Central Warehouse near the train tracks. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared a state of emergency...
suncommunitynews.com
Another Warren Co. resident dies of COVID
QUEENSBURY | COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Warren County resident, the county Health Services Office reported July 28. This person was in their 60s, had not been vaccinated, and lived at home before dying in an area hospital on July 26, the local public health agency reported. This individual was the 127th Warren County resident to die of COVID-19 since April 2020, county spokesman Don Lehman said in an email.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
Closed East Greenbush bridge reportedly denied past requests for funding
The Old Troy Road bridge in East Greenbush has been closed since July 14 after it was issued a "red flag." According to East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway, the town applied for funding from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) three times under the Bridge-NY program but was denied each time.
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
WNYT
$21 million project to replace Northway bridges in Lake George
A $21 million project is underway in Warren County to replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway over Route 9 in Lake George. The two-year project will replace the twin spans located between Exits 22 and 23. Gov. Hochul office says this will enhance safety...
WNYT
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
WNYT
Saratoga County man considered top potato chip historian
Alan Richer knows all things chips. He’s spent the last 18 years collecting chip history and memorabilia. He’s a regular on the History Channel, and a sought after presenter at colleges and conferences. It all started when the former corporate tax attorney moved to Saratoga Lake and was...
informnny.com
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville native named to lead Rome Health Primary Care
ROME- A Boonville, NY woman has been chosen to lead the Primary Care Department for Rome Health. Kristen Hutchins has over 20-years of experience in primary care and has served as director of the hospital’s primary care clinics in Rome, Boonville and Camden for the last five years. As...
newyorkalmanack.com
Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel
In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
