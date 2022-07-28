Tornado Warning for Wyoming County until 11:15 a.m.

www.wkbw.com
Scattered showers and isolated t-storms this evening
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chance for showers and storms this evening into the early overnight. Few showers linger into Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Later in the day skies begin to clear as temperatures rebound into Wednesday as highs rise to near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move back in Thursday with highs in the 80s.
Remainder of the Final Weekend of July Looking Sunny and Warmer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to build into WNY, allowing for skies to clear tonight and deliver more sunshine on Sunday. Humidity will slowly pick up on Sunday, but it should be a beautiful summer day to close out the month of July. It will be slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Catholic Health Home Care to host hiring event on August 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it is inviting RNs and LPNs to a hiring event on August 11. The hiring event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport located at 4201 Genesee Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to Catholic Health, the...
Fair this evening with a seasonably warm start to the week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of High pressure will continue to deliver some beautiful weather to the region as we round out the final weekend of July. Expect a mainly clear sky and temperatures largely into the low and middle 60s for overnight lows. Monday looks golden. Patchy fog in the morning will diminish fairly early in the morning, otherwise, expect an ample amount of sun, and a seasonable brand of warmth with temperatures into the lower if not middle 80s for highs. The approach of a cold front in the evening may spark an isolated thunderstorm, but most stay "rain-free".
'Friends of Night People' allowing displaced people a place to turn to for necessities
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Larry Norwood has come to Friends of Night People for the last 20 years. Friends of Night People client, Larry Norwood said, "[I come] from a dysfunctional family, but from a good family. I struggled with alcohol and addiction, homelessness, depression. I had nowhere to go."
Buffalo's Day of Hope and Healing is making sure families are ready for the school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Day of Hope and Healing is making sure families have everything they need as the new school year approaches. One mom told 7 News she has 10 children at home and seven of them will be returning to the Buffalo Public School District.
