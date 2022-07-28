ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

'Teen Mom' Stars Amber Portwood & Ex Andrew Glennon Break Silence On Shocking Custody Ruling Over 4-Year-Old Son James

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Mega

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex are sharing their thoughts on the recent custody ruling of their 4-year-old son James .

As OK! reported Wednesday, July 27, Portwood lost custody of her son three years after she was arrested for domestic violence against baby daddy Andrew Glennon . The Indiana judge granted Glennon's request to move to California with the youngster, where he will have sole legal and primary physical custody of James.

Mega

Following the ruling, Glennon shared his thoughts on the decision, noting, "We endured the nightmare . Now we get to live the dream."

TEEN MOM TROUBLES! AMBER PORTWOOD'S EX CONFESSES HE TOOK $38K FROM THEIR JOINT ACCOUNT WHILE SHE WAS IN JAIL

As for Portwood, she lamented her mental illness was "used against" her in the custody battle. Going live on Instagram to share her reaction, per Too Fab , the reality star assured fans she was staying "positive" despite the major loss, as she is working to "fight" the disappointing verdict.

Mega

Portwood also emphasized her son enjoys spending time with her, as he repeatedly tells her "I love you," she claimed.

Only a few hours after the ruling, the MTV star expressed her upset in a statement, telling Us Weekly she has "worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children," referring to James and daughter Leah , 13, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley .

“While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness , a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past," she continued, noting she will "never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."

Though Glennon was given the seal of approval to move to California with the former flames' child, the judge noted he is ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."

Mega

The Teen Mom star was granted overnights with James that will be exercised every month, with her time with her son alternating between the states of California and Indiana.

AMBER PORTWOOD & EX ANDREW GLENNON BOTH ORDERED TO TAKE DRUG TESTS IN GRUELING CUSTODY BATTLE AFTER 'TEEN MOM OG' STAR WAS ACCUSED OF USING METH: REPORT

Portwood and Glennon were together from 2017-2019. Three months after she was arrested for domestic violence in July 2019, Portwood pled guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation , it was reported.

E! News was the first to obtain a statement from Glennon.

