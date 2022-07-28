Ric Flair Reveals A Spot in His Upcoming Last Match That Charlotte Flair Shot Down

comicbook.com
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family
When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair’s Details His Nightly Drinking While Preparing For Final Match
Tonight is arguably the biggest night in the career of the legendary ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, as he is scheduled to compete in the ring one last time at the event named after him — Ric Flair’s Last Match. Obviously, being a 73-year-old legend, the question of Flair’s health comes into play when considering his return to the ring.
PWMania
The Rock and Dolph Ziggler Appear at The Roast of Ric Flair, Photos, Videos & More
The Roast of Ric Flair took place on Friday night at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee, and surprise roasters included WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watched from his throne on stage as wrestlers, celebrities,...
PWMania
The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update
At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout. The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D...
Ric Flair Posts Empowering Message Ahead of Final Match
Ric Flair has just moments remaining as an active professional wrestler. The Nature Boy enters the ring just one last time tonight (July 31). The event in Nashville features an all-time main card with Flair and Andrade El Idolo facing off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. But before “Naitch”...
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
Nick Gage Threatens To Invade 'Ric Flair's Last Match' Event During The People vs. GCW
Nick Gage says that he's going to invade Ric Flair's Last Match because Game Challenger Wrestling got left off the card. The People vs. GCW event was held in Nashville as part of Starrcast weekend. On Friday night, two days before Flair's return to the ring, former GCW Champion Nick Gage came out and hyped up the crowd at the Nashville Fairgrounds. He brought up the event surrounding Flair's special match and noted that several promotions, including IMPACT, MLW, and AAA, were represented on the card. Gage pointed out that GCW was not included in the lineup whatsoever, and he proceeded to target Conrad Thompson, the promoter of the show, with his message.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair wins last match against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett
Ric Flair emerged victorious in what was billed as his final wrestling match Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Flair, 73, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The finish had Conrad Thompson, Flair’s other son-in-law, throw brass knuckles to Andrade, who then used them to strike Jarrett. Flair then put Jarrett in the figure four leglock as referee David Miller ran in and counted to three, giving Flair and Andrade the win.
411mania.com
WWE News: Best of SummerSlam Matches, UUDD Homecoming ’22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is now streaming the Best of SummerSlam, featuring a collection of some of the best SummerSlam matches ever:. – UpUpDownDown is streaming its Homecoming ’22 show today. Ricochet faces the winner of a four-person tournament for his LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Also, UUDD Champ Seth Rollins defends his title against Shelton Benjamin. You can check out the livestream below:
411mania.com
WWE News: The Rock Makes Appearance At Red Bulls Game, John Cena References Ric Flair’s Last Match, Free Match From Summerslam 2021
– The Rock made an appearance at the New York Red Bulls game tonight in Harrison, New Jersey. – John Cena posted to Instagram and referenced Ric Flair’s last match tomorrow night. – WWE has shared a free match from last year’s Summerslam: Edge vs. Seth Rollins.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage
Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
411mania.com
Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup
– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:. – Here is the announced lineup for...
