Ric Flair Reveals A Spot in His Upcoming Last Match That Charlotte Flair Shot Down

By Connor Casey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout

Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match

Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update

Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
WWE
In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family

When Ric Flair announced that he was going to take part in one more professional wrestling match, 14 years removed from his WWE retirement match at WrestleMania 24, it left a bad impression among more than a few fans of the sport. Sure, “older” wrestlers are working matches with increasing frequency, with 63-year-old Sting wrestling […] The post In the end, Ric Flair went out on top surrounded by his WWE family appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
Ric Flair’s Details His Nightly Drinking While Preparing For Final Match

Tonight is arguably the biggest night in the career of the legendary ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, as he is scheduled to compete in the ring one last time at the event named after him — Ric Flair’s Last Match. Obviously, being a 73-year-old legend, the question of Flair’s health comes into play when considering his return to the ring.
WWE
Ric Flair Posts Empowering Message Ahead of Final Match

Ric Flair has just moments remaining as an active professional wrestler. The Nature Boy enters the ring just one last time tonight (July 31). The event in Nashville features an all-time main card with Flair and Andrade El Idolo facing off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. But before “Naitch”...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title

Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
WWE
Nick Gage Threatens To Invade 'Ric Flair's Last Match' Event During The People vs. GCW

Nick Gage says that he's going to invade Ric Flair's Last Match because Game Challenger Wrestling got left off the card. The People vs. GCW event was held in Nashville as part of Starrcast weekend. On Friday night, two days before Flair's return to the ring, former GCW Champion Nick Gage came out and hyped up the crowd at the Nashville Fairgrounds. He brought up the event surrounding Flair's special match and noted that several promotions, including IMPACT, MLW, and AAA, were represented on the card. Gage pointed out that GCW was not included in the lineup whatsoever, and he proceeded to target Conrad Thompson, the promoter of the show, with his message.
NASHVILLE, TN
Ric Flair wins last match against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

Ric Flair emerged victorious in what was billed as his final wrestling match Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Flair, 73, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The finish had Conrad Thompson, Flair’s other son-in-law, throw brass knuckles to Andrade, who then used them to strike Jarrett. Flair then put Jarrett in the figure four leglock as referee David Miller ran in and counted to three, giving Flair and Andrade the win.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE News: Best of SummerSlam Matches, UUDD Homecoming ’22, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

– WWE is now streaming the Best of SummerSlam, featuring a collection of some of the best SummerSlam matches ever:. – UpUpDownDown is streaming its Homecoming ’22 show today. Ricochet faces the winner of a four-person tournament for his LeftRightLeftRight Championship. Also, UUDD Champ Seth Rollins defends his title against Shelton Benjamin. You can check out the livestream below:
WWE
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
WWE

