Ric Flair Reveals A Spot in His Upcoming Last Match That Charlotte Flair Shot Down

Nick Gage says that he's going to invade Ric Flair's Last Match because Game Challenger Wrestling got left off the card. The People vs. GCW event was held in Nashville as part of Starrcast weekend. On Friday night, two days before Flair's return to the ring, former GCW Champion Nick Gage came out and hyped up the crowd at the Nashville Fairgrounds. He brought up the event surrounding Flair's special match and noted that several promotions, including IMPACT, MLW, and AAA, were represented on the card. Gage pointed out that GCW was not included in the lineup whatsoever, and he proceeded to target Conrad Thompson, the promoter of the show, with his message.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO