Astronomy

Exploring the origin of 'black widow' pulsars

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
phys.org

The Independent

Scientists think they’ve solved the Earth’s oldest mystery

Scientists have a new theory of how our planet formed.As well as answering the mystery of how our planet got here, the theory would explain the Earth’s perculiar chemical composition. And it could help tell the story of other planets like ours, too.“The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that the Earth formed from chondritic asteroids. These are relatively small, simple blocks of rock and metal that formed early on in the solar system,” explains Paolo Sossi, professor of experimental planetology at ETH Zurich.“The problem with this theory is that no mixture of these chondrites can explain the exact...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A citizen scientist uncovered latest James Webb images of a sublime spiral galaxy

It's only been about a week since NASA's James Webb (JWST) started science operations, but the great infrared observatory has already released a wealth of new images. Some of the latest images were actually shared, not by NASA, but by a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt, who went through raw public data to find new images. Schmidt has been processing raw data into science images for years, according to a ScienceAlert report.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists ‘Stumped’ by Mysterious Holes in Seafloor That ‘Look Human Made’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Government scientists are “stumped” by a tidy trail of holes that they spotted on the seafloor, more than a mile under the ocean surface, during a recent dive, according to a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a U.S. federal agency.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Earth's Crust Is 'Dripping' Under The Andes, Scientists Say

Beneath the Andes mountains in South America, Earth's crust is dripping into the planet's interior. Moreover, this has been occurring for millions of years – a long geological process that has produced telltale wrinkling and other features on the surface that scientists have discerned through modeling and experimentation. This...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Galactic diversity captured in new Hubble telescope photo

Multiple galaxies shine bright against the dark backdrop of space in a newly released Hubble Space Telescope image. Multiple galaxies shine bright against the dark backdrop of space in a newly released Hubble Space Telescope image. The image captures several spiral and irregular galaxies in the constellation of Hercules. The...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe

The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive

Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Researchers Discover A ‘Dormant’ Black Hole With Unusual Origins Lurking In Our Neighbouring Galaxy!

Discovering black holes in this vast universe has always been an arduous task for scientists, but chasing the seemingly impossible has been a consistent trend in humanity’s evolution. Continuing just that, curious astronomers have dug even deeper and pulled out a needle from the haystack — they’ve spotted the first-ever unambiguously ‘dormant’ black hole from a neighbouring galaxy!
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes

Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered. By setting up a simple experiment in a sandbox and comparing the results to actual geological data, researchers have found compelling evidence that Earth's crust has been "avalanched away" across hundreds of miles in the Andes after being swallowed up by the viscous mantle.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mysterious flashes are coming from impossibly distant galaxies, scientists say

Astronomers at the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii may have solved the puzzle of just where powerful, enigmatic bursts of radiation seen in the sky originate from. Rather than coming out of nowhere, they may originate in galaxies previously too distant to detect.Gamma Ray Bursts, or GRBs, are the brightest things in the sky since the Big Ban itself, massive explosions releasing more energy in moments than the Sun will in 10 billion years. Astronomers believe these intense emissions of gamma rays, as well as X-rays and other wavelengths of light, come from the collapse of massive stars into black holes,...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE

