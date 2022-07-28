Exploring the origin of 'black widow' pulsars

phys.org
Scientists think they’ve solved the Earth’s oldest mystery
Scientists have a new theory of how our planet formed.As well as answering the mystery of how our planet got here, the theory would explain the Earth’s perculiar chemical composition. And it could help tell the story of other planets like ours, too.“The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that the Earth formed from chondritic asteroids. These are relatively small, simple blocks of rock and metal that formed early on in the solar system,” explains Paolo Sossi, professor of experimental planetology at ETH Zurich.“The problem with this theory is that no mixture of these chondrites can explain the exact...
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Scientists have discovered a "strange and persistent" radio signal from a far-off galaxy that sounded like a heartbeat. Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere detected the signal, which is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB — but lasted much longer. A typical FRB, which...
Astrophysicists Think They've Found The Mysterious Source of High-Energy Neutrinos
Some of the brightest, most energetic objects in the Universe are the mystery source of high-energy cosmic neutrinos, new research has confirmed. A comprehensive analysis has pretty conclusively linked galaxies hosting blazing nuclei known as blazars with these enigmatic particles. It's a result that provides a really unexpected solution to...
James Webb’s first batch of photos is out, and they will blow your mind
“Are you ready, are you ready for this? Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?” After the sneak peek into James Webb Telescope’s abilities and its very first photo, NASA has more jaw-dropping content to share. The first batch of Webb’s images has finally been unveiled,...
A citizen scientist uncovered latest James Webb images of a sublime spiral galaxy
It's only been about a week since NASA's James Webb (JWST) started science operations, but the great infrared observatory has already released a wealth of new images. Some of the latest images were actually shared, not by NASA, but by a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt, who went through raw public data to find new images. Schmidt has been processing raw data into science images for years, according to a ScienceAlert report.
Astonishing Footage Shows A Nuclear Bomb Being Tested Underwater
Incredible footage from an atomic test in 1958 shows what happens when a nuclear bomb is tested underwater, and the explosion is huge. Watch below:. At 1:30am on 16 May, 1958 just off the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands a nuclear test codenamed Wahoo was conducted. A Mark 7...
Scientists ‘Stumped’ by Mysterious Holes in Seafloor That ‘Look Human Made’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Government scientists are “stumped” by a tidy trail of holes that they spotted on the seafloor, more than a mile under the ocean surface, during a recent dive, according to a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a U.S. federal agency.
Earth's Crust Is 'Dripping' Under The Andes, Scientists Say
Beneath the Andes mountains in South America, Earth's crust is dripping into the planet's interior. Moreover, this has been occurring for millions of years – a long geological process that has produced telltale wrinkling and other features on the surface that scientists have discerned through modeling and experimentation. This...
James Webb Space Telescope's stunning 'Phantom Galaxy' picture looks like a wormhole
A fresh image based on brand-new deep-space data appears to show a wormhole spinning before our very eyes.
Scientists just discovered the strongest magnetic field in the universe
Insight-HXMT's discovery of the fundamental electron cyclotron absorption line near 146 keV for the first Galactic ultraluminous X-ray pulsar Swift J 0243.6+6124. IHEP. The team behind the first Chinese X-ray astronomy satellite, Insight-HXMT, has discovered the strongest magnetic field directly measured in the universe hitherto. It is a known fact...
Galactic diversity captured in new Hubble telescope photo
Multiple galaxies shine bright against the dark backdrop of space in a newly released Hubble Space Telescope image. Multiple galaxies shine bright against the dark backdrop of space in a newly released Hubble Space Telescope image. The image captures several spiral and irregular galaxies in the constellation of Hercules. The...
A top Sun researcher explains what kind of trouble solar flares might cause
The Sun is the ultimate source of nearly all energy on Earth, but it also poses a threat. Every now and then, our local star belches out a jet of energy powerful enough to knock important technology offline. Here's the scary part: Earth hasn't been struck by exceptionally powerful space...
Rare Earth hypothesis: Why we might really be alone in the universe
The first spacecraft to explore the space beyond Earth orbit was Pioneer 4 in 1959. Twenty-five years later, in 1984, astronomers Carl Sagan and Jill Tarter founded the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), a program that has been scouring the cosmos for signs of alien life ever since. But, to...
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
Researchers Discover A ‘Dormant’ Black Hole With Unusual Origins Lurking In Our Neighbouring Galaxy!
Discovering black holes in this vast universe has always been an arduous task for scientists, but chasing the seemingly impossible has been a consistent trend in humanity’s evolution. Continuing just that, curious astronomers have dug even deeper and pulled out a needle from the haystack — they’ve spotted the first-ever unambiguously ‘dormant’ black hole from a neighbouring galaxy!
James Webb breaks its own record for the most distant galaxy ever observed
A new observation revealed a galaxy that existed only 235 million years after the Big Bang.
Parts of the moon have stable temperatures fit for humans, researchers find
Researchers discovered that lunar pits and caves could provide stable temperatures around 63 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to new possibilities for experiments and life there.
Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes
Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered. By setting up a simple experiment in a sandbox and comparing the results to actual geological data, researchers have found compelling evidence that Earth's crust has been "avalanched away" across hundreds of miles in the Andes after being swallowed up by the viscous mantle.
Mysterious flashes are coming from impossibly distant galaxies, scientists say
Astronomers at the Maunakea Observatories in Hawaii may have solved the puzzle of just where powerful, enigmatic bursts of radiation seen in the sky originate from. Rather than coming out of nowhere, they may originate in galaxies previously too distant to detect.Gamma Ray Bursts, or GRBs, are the brightest things in the sky since the Big Ban itself, massive explosions releasing more energy in moments than the Sun will in 10 billion years. Astronomers believe these intense emissions of gamma rays, as well as X-rays and other wavelengths of light, come from the collapse of massive stars into black holes,...
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
