Alleged theft of hundreds of gallons of fuel at Bonita Springs station lead to charges

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Two people accused of manipulating prices at a fuel pump and stealing hundreds of gallons in Bonita Springs are free on bond and facing felony charges.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 7-Eleven gas station at 24651 S. Tamiami Trail after a report of suspicious activity at one of the diesel pumps.

There have been similar reports of such thefts across Florida for the past year with the thefts in some cases of more than a 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. One instance in the Orlando area the stolen diesel was worth around $6,000, officials reported.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel in Florida on Thursday is $5.259.

“Our law enforcement investigators, officers, and partners are working hard every day to protect Florida consumers and businesses from theft and other fraud at gas stations across our state,” Nikki Fried, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner, said in a news release.

“Whether individuals are trying to steal fuel like in these situations or credit card data with skimmers, know that our department will continue to crack down on crimes at our gas pumps.”

In the Bonita Springs case, deputies saw Edson Rill Escalona, 35, and Tanilexis Martinez Tortolo, 43, both of Hialeah, at a pump putting fuel into an external tank.

On-site employees confirmed a tractor trailer arrived at a pump and paid for 15 gallons of diesel fuel but physically pumped 200 gallons.

Minutes later a black pickup arrived at the same pump and paid for six gallons but pumped 150.

Finally, a silver truck arrived, paid for roughly six gallons of fuel, but pumped 98.

A Sheriff's Office report said detectives found that Escalona and Tortolo manipulated the pump with theft devices.

The devices and their truck were taken as evidence and the two were charged with obtaining fuel by fraudulent means.

They were released on $1,000 bond and will be arraigned Aug. 29.

According to reports across Florida, in many of the theft cases thieves use something called a pulser manipulation device, sometimes homemade, to allow the person pumping to trick the fuel pump that the price is significantly lower than reality. Often the thieves pay pennies rather than dollars.

The stolen fuel is then sold on the black market at a much higher price.

In March, investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement arrested two individuals in Alachua County following an investigation into a scheme to defraud businesses and consumers by stealing fuel using fraudulent credit/debit cards as well as utilizing fuel pump pulser manipulation devices.

Those arrests followed the arrests of four other individuals in Pasco and Polk counties who were attempting to tamper with gas pumps and steal fuel.

Three men were arrested for a similar theft in the Las Vegas, Nevada, area in April after they drained 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station, reports indicate.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

