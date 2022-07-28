ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Our home has been stolen from us": Landlords call for end to LA's eviction moratorium

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Property owners in the city of Los Angeles are pleading with the City Council to lift its pandemic-related eviction moratorium.

At a news conference at City Hall, landlords say the moratorium could push some of them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because it doesn't allow them to collect rent and some of their tenants are taking advantage of the situation.

"Our home has been stolen from us so that tenants, one of whom owns a DeLorean, can go to Burning Man and rent yachts for birthday parties and sail up in hot air balloons," property owner Liz Reckart said. "Our home has been stolen from us, not by our tenants, but by the overly broad policies created under Mayor Eric Garcetti and upheld by the majority of our City Council."

California's eviction moratorium – instituted during the pandemic to help renters who lost their jobs – expired on June 30 . But the City of LA extended its moratorium until August of next year.

Joshua Prough
4d ago

The landlord looses everything and has to claim bankruptcy has nothing left in retirement all the while there are plenty of good paying jobs to be had but very few people with proper work ethic or mentality.

They’re Here!
4d ago

Property owners can’t evict someone for not paying rent. What could possibly go wrong! Another bright idea by “leaders” in California.

FreeBear
4d ago

Buried in the non eviction order is the no rent increase for 3 years going into the 4th year. WOKE politicians managed to raise minimum wage to $15 knowing full well there's little unemployment problem, and routinely raise property tax and sewage charges every year but yet live in the fantasy that the pandemic continues to create hardship for renters. They are oblivious to the facts that wages for repairmen and prices for repair supplies have skyrocketed during the pandemic. And still they think landlords should bear the blunts of their fantasy. LA rental market is being destroyed by these politicians!

