"Our home has been stolen from us": Landlords call for end to LA's eviction moratorium

Property owners in the city of Los Angeles are pleading with the City Council to lift its pandemic-related eviction moratorium.

At a news conference at City Hall, landlords say the moratorium could push some of them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because it doesn't allow them to collect rent and some of their tenants are taking advantage of the situation.

"Our home has been stolen from us so that tenants, one of whom owns a DeLorean, can go to Burning Man and rent yachts for birthday parties and sail up in hot air balloons," property owner Liz Reckart said. "Our home has been stolen from us, not by our tenants, but by the overly broad policies created under Mayor Eric Garcetti and upheld by the majority of our City Council."

California's eviction moratorium – instituted during the pandemic to help renters who lost their jobs – expired on June 30 . But the City of LA extended its moratorium until August of next year.