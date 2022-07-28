ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Everblades bringing back two players from their ECHL Kelly Cup championship squad

By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
The Florida Everblades have started building their team for 2022-23 season and the reigning ECHL champs have started by bringing back two pieces from their Kelly Cup squad.

Forwards Michael Neville and Levko Koper will both return for their fifth seasons with the Blades.

Neville, 29, totaled four goals and 13 assists in 40 games last regular season, while in the Kelly Cup Playoffs he tallied two assists in nine contests.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native solidified his name with the Blades during the 2018-19 season, during which he played 53 games. Neville tallied career highs with 11 goals and 24 assists in 53 games during that regular season. In addition, he secured three points in 16 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Neville tallied five goals and 10 assists in 31 games in 2019-20, and one goal and three assists in 32 games in 2020-21.

Koper, 31, totaled 12 goals and a career-high in assists (29) in 57 games during the 2021-22 campaign. In the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs, Koper played in all 20 games, where he tallied five goals and six assists.

The Edmonton, Alberta native started with the Blades during the 2016-17 season, where he tallied four goals and six assists in the playoffs. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Straubing Tigers of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). Koper played for HC Innsbruck and HC Banska Bystrica of the Evesham Ball Hockey League (EBHL) and Slovakia, respectively, during the 2018-19 season. Koper returned to the Everblades for the 2019-20 season.

Koper became a key asset to the team in 2019, tallying 10 goals and 23 assists in 43 games. In addition, he achieved a career-high 14 goals and 18 assists in 63 games in 2020-21. In the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Koper scored five goals in five games.

