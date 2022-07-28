ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Barcelona Considering Loaning Frenkie De Jong Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Barcelona are considering loaning out Frenkie De Jong amid his links with Manchester United, if a report is to be believed.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a midfielder and the Dutchman has been linked with the club all summer, meaning a reunion with his former manager Erik Ten Hag could well be on the cards.

It was widely reported that the two clubs had agreed details on a fee that would make the transfer happen. However, there are still big issues to iron out, and solutions that would please all parties seem few in number.

It would seem that ideally, the player would like to stay with the Spanish giants, and if not for the financial trouble that Barca find themselves in, he probably would.

One solution being considered that Spanish outlet Sport (Via UtdPlug ) has reported, is that the Blaugrana could end up loaning out the 25-year-old while leaving most or all of his wages to be covered by the club they would do business with.

With salary seemingly the main issue keeping Barcelona from wanting to keep De Jong, it seems that this would solve the problem for the club while keeping the playmaker with his dream club in the long-term as he desires. However, it is unclear whether or not a team would want to make this kind of deal happen with the 2015 Champions League winners.

BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
