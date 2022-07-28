ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old girl dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree falls on her tent

 4 days ago
Alabama Angel
4d ago

This is so heartbreaking. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Rest in peace sweet angel.

Kitten Girl
4d ago

So......were they all sharing the same tent? Seems like it would have been mentioned if anyone was separated. I know when I was young I absolutely loved having my own little kid tent....well...right next to my dads.....but still...MY OWN!Rest in Peace, Girl.

Kitten Girl
4d ago

I mean 2 feet wide....and that tent was placed perfectly i guess....thats some final destination stuff....Her soul is clearly needed elsewhere.

