JoJo Siwa Opened Up Further About Her “Rough” Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure After Going Viral For Labeling Her The “Rudest Celebrity” She’s Ever Met

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO