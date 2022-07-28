ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Opened Up Further About Her “Rough” Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure After Going Viral For Labeling Her The “Rudest Celebrity” She’s Ever Met

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mo4lR_0gwBiLxn00

JoJo Siwa has opened up further about her past encounter with Candace Cameron Bure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYV8Q_0gwBiLxn00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GLAAD

If you missed it, JoJo found herself going viral this week after she posted a short, candid TikTok video answering rapid-fire questions.

@itsjojosiwa

Pool day = exposed hahahha

♬ stir fry sped up - speed songs <3<> >

The one response that grabbed fans’ attention was her answer to the question of who was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met, who she said was Candace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlFVX_0gwBiLxn00
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

But simply flashing a picture of the Fuller House star as the question appeared onscreen, JoJo offered fans no further insight into her and Candace’s past encounters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0Tsy_0gwBiLxn00
TikTok

Well, the clip quickly attracted tons of attention online, and before long, Candace weighed in on the topic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z53G7_0gwBiLxn00
Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Sharing a five-minute video to her Instagram page, Candace began by explaining that she’d actually phoned JoJo to talk things out with her firsthand.

Instagram: @candacecbure

“I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened — I didn't know!” Candace said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi9dJ_0gwBiLxn00
Instagram

“[JoJo] actually didn't want to tell me [what had happened] because she said it's so silly, she felt bad, and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her,” Candace continued. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hW0af_0gwBiLxn00
Instagram

According to Candace, JoJo told her: “I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub0JR_0gwBiLxn00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Recalling their recent conversation, Candace said she told JoJo, “Oh, JoJo, I’m so sorry,” to which JoJo purportedly replied, “Yeah, you weren't even mean, and I get it now as an adult — when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions. But at that time, I was 11.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuHct_0gwBiLxn00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Candace rounded things off by maintaining that she and JoJo were on great terms, saying, “I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her, so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TrnM_0gwBiLxn00
Instagram

Well, JoJo has now spoken out further about the past experience, detailing her and Candace’s encounter from her point of view in an exclusive video with Page Six .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ief8V_0gwBiLxn00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I had a rough experience when I was little,” she said. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWWFw_0gwBiLxn00
The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards / Getty Images for GLAAD

However, per Page Six, JoJo emphasized that her “bad experience” with Candace certainly doesn’t mean that she’s the “worst human ever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuan_0gwBiLxn00
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

“I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” she explained. “It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iKAg_0gwBiLxn00
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

JoJo’s now-viral TikTok video also saw the young star revealing a bunch of other thoughts on various famous faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mmp8_0gwBiLxn00
Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

The 19-year-old listed Zendaya as her “celebrity crush,” Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celeb she’s ever met, and Elton John as the “coolest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGief_0gwBiLxn00
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Interestingly, JoJo went on to name the celebrity “that did [her] dirty” as SpongeBob SquarePants — which many interpreted as a dig against Nickelodeon in light of her rocky history with the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDfO2_0gwBiLxn00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Back in April, JoJo publicly aired her grievances toward Nickelodeon after revealing that she hadn't been invited to its annual Kids’ Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faR2O_0gwBiLxn00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite,” she said in a clip posted to her Instagram page.

Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

Given that JoJo’s connection with Nickelodeon goes back years and that she’s regularly attended the awards show, many fans couldn’t help but question whether her shift in terms of her public image — with her having come out in January 2021 — might’ve played a part in their decision not to invite her to this year’s KCAs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdvR4_0gwBiLxn00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

And JoJo seemingly agreed with the speculation, as she publicly retweeted a bunch of posts accusing Nickelodeon of purposefully excluding her from the event because of her queerness.

Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

She firstly shared a fan’s tweet that read: “The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon .”

The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon

@bby_briiiiiii 03:08 AM - 10 Apr 2022

Moments later, she retweeted a post from a follower who wrote : “Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take shit from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself.”

Obsessed with the teenage girl celebrities who don’t take shit from their network of employment and refuse to be anything but themselves. Being connected to a kids channel shouldn’t mean you have to stop being yourself. @itsjojosiwa and @oliviarodrigo y’all are my hero’s.

@ohheyimmorgan 03:33 AM - 10 Apr 2022

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Elton John
Us Weekly

Who Is Candace Cameron Bure Friends With? Meet Her Inner Circle of Celebrity Pals and Old Friends

Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years. “The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tiktok#Candacecbure#Dm
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details From Their Call In Apology Video

The never-ending drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure got another shot in the arm today, when JoJo revealed that the Full House star allegedly failed to produce important details of their phone conversation. JoJo said that Candace did call her with an apology after the spat went public, but that she “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” in her Instagram video addressing the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

JoJo Siwa: A ‘rough experience’ with Candace Cameron Bure led to viral TikTok

JoJo Siwa detailed her “rough experience” with Candace Cameron Bure after calling the “Full House” alum the “rudest celebrity” she’s met in a viral TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, said Tuesday in a video obtained by Page Six exclusively. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & Abby Lee Miller Have Awkward & Hilarious ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion: Watch

JoJo Siwa showed off her funny bone — and a bit of her mischievous side — when she posted a clip about her reunion with Abby Lee Miller at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Taking to her TikTok on Wednesday, July 29, the superstar shared a hilarious video of the awkward run-in with her Dance Moms mentor, sarcastically starting it off with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS…”
THEATER & DANCE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy