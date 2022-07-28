Boise Entrepreneur Week invites Pocatello food entrepreneurs to compete for $30,000 in Trailmix competition

Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Pocatello food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24 to 28.

Over the last four years, Trailmix has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startups. This year’s event will be held in person and past winners include Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, which provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes.

“Trailmix allowed me to pitch my brand to one of the largest Idaho retailers and establish connections with local entrepreneurs,” said Eric Torres-Garcia, owner of Cocoa Bombs. “Winning the $5,000 prize helped scale my company and I encourage Idaho's food entrepreneurs to give it a shot!”

The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning $25,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong; $5,000 will be awarded to the runner-up.

Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.

Trailmix applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 16 by midnight MST. The screening process will result in five finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.

Food companies that are not chosen to pitch will be invited to participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo, taking place on Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m. in Boise. This year’s event is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Trailmix is made possible through Presenting Sponsor Albertsons. Boise Entrepreneur Week is supported by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsors Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments, Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Perkins Coie and Vynyl.

