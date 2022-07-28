ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Entrepreneur Week invites Pocatello food entrepreneurs to compete for $30,000 in Trailmix competition

By Boise Entrepreneur Week press release
Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Pocatello food entrepreneurs to register for its annual Trailmix competition, taking place in Boise from Oct. 24 to 28.

Over the last four years, Trailmix has awarded more than $75,000 to food product startups. This year’s event will be held in person and past winners include Blackfoot-based Cocoa Bombs, which provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes.

“Trailmix allowed me to pitch my brand to one of the largest Idaho retailers and establish connections with local entrepreneurs,” said Eric Torres-Garcia, owner of Cocoa Bombs. “Winning the $5,000 prize helped scale my company and I encourage Idaho's food entrepreneurs to give it a shot!”

The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning $25,000 in prize money and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong; $5,000 will be awarded to the runner-up.

Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients and the unique value proposition of the food product. For applicants to be considered for the event, they cannot be a current vendor or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.

Trailmix applications are being accepted online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 16 by midnight MST. The screening process will result in five finalists who will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.

Food companies that are not chosen to pitch will be invited to participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo, taking place on Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m. in Boise. This year’s event is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Trailmix is made possible through Presenting Sponsor Albertsons. Boise Entrepreneur Week is supported by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsors Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments, Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Perkins Coie and Vynyl.

About Boise Entrepreneur Week

Boise Entrepreneur Week (BEW) is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. BEW, Idaho’s largest entrepreneurship-focused community event, provides individuals with an empowering experience as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development. To learn more about BEW and its impact on Boise, visit boiseentrepreneurweek.org.

Idaho State Journal

The gifts and dilemmas of true diversity

I have used the phrase “words matter.” I found out how much they matter recently after a City Council meeting. In a previous council meeting, I had described our community as being less diverse than some, making some of our policing challenges less pronounced than elsewhere. Based on comments during the citizen input portion of the regular council meeting, I realized some people hear the phrase “as diverse as some others” as referencing only — or primarily — race or skin color. I had no idea it would be so narrowly interpreted. For me, diversity is a much more layered,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Museum of Natural History to feature Smithsonian exhibition 'Life in One Cubic Foot'

POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will open a temporary exhibition, “Life in One Cubic Foot,” on Aug. 19. The exhibition follows the research of Smithsonian scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube — reveals about the diversity of life on the planet. “Life in One Cubic Foot” will be on view Aug. 19 through Nov. 13. The exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian Institution...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karole Honas named 2022 grand marshal of Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Blackfoot resident Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented the community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020. Based on her lifetime of dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the organization is proud to name Honas as the 2022 EISF Grand Marshal. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
