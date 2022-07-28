AAC Football Media Poll: UC Narrowly Edged out as Top Team in AAC
The margins couldn't be any thinner for the Bearcats.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — The results are in and the media does not entirely expect UC football to win a third straight AAC Championship.
The conference unveiled the annual preseason media poll today and Cincinnati (242 points) narrowly lost out to Houston (243 points). Although, the Bearcats (10) did get the most first-place votes, followed by Houston (7), and UCF (7).
Don't tell the sportsbooks UC is an underdog though. Even with all the losses from last year's team, DraftKings still has Cincinnati (+180) as the favorite to win the AAC. Houston (+240) and UCF (+360) are right behind them on the odds list as the only three teams with odds shorter than 10-1.
