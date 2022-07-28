Two Fayetteville men were arrested Wednesday evening in an early morning shooting on Village Drive in which a woman was critically injured.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Tyrece Kodjo, 19, of the 3800 block of Queen Anne Loop, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle in the assault on Angie Anderson, 44. Kodjo's bail in the Cumberland County Jail is set at $500,000 secured. He was arrested at 8:12 p.m. at his home, according to the arrest report.

Justin Simmons 19, of the 3000 block of Armour Drive, is charged with accessory after the fact, police said. He was arrested about 8 p.m. at the Fayetteville Police Department and released on an unsecured $50,000 bail, jail and police records show.

Anderson was shot as she and her passenger sat in her stalled vehicle at the intersection of Village Drive and Roxie Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Police said the shooting followed a dispute Anderson's boyfriend had with strangers in the parking lot of a Village Drive restaurant. Archived police dispatch recordings indicate officers were called to the scene by someone who heard five gunshots and a car speeding away.

Anderson remained in the hospital Thursday in critical condition, an official said.

Special Subscription Offers

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

The Fayetteville Observer app is free to download

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Two jailed in shooting of Fayetteville woman on Village Drive