ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fayetteville Observer

Two jailed in shooting of Fayetteville woman on Village Drive

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fKtP_0gwBhwDX00

Two Fayetteville men were arrested Wednesday evening in an early morning shooting on Village Drive in which a woman was critically injured.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Tyrece Kodjo, 19, of the 3800 block of Queen Anne Loop, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle in the assault on Angie Anderson, 44. Kodjo's bail in the Cumberland County Jail is set at $500,000 secured. He was arrested at 8:12 p.m. at his home, according to the arrest report.

Justin Simmons 19, of the 3000 block of Armour Drive, is charged with accessory after the fact, police said. He was arrested about 8 p.m. at the Fayetteville Police Department and released on an unsecured $50,000 bail, jail and police records show.

Anderson was shot as she and her passenger sat in her stalled vehicle at the intersection of Village Drive and Roxie Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Police said the shooting followed a dispute Anderson's boyfriend had with strangers in the parking lot of a Village Drive restaurant. Archived police dispatch recordings indicate officers were called to the scene by someone who heard five gunshots and a car speeding away.

Anderson remained in the hospital Thursday in critical condition, an official said.

Special Subscription Offers

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

The Fayetteville Observer app is free to download

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Two jailed in shooting of Fayetteville woman on Village Drive

Comments / 6

B-lies-M
4d ago

Praying for the victims full recovery and that the suspects conviction along with their surrendering their life to Christ

Reply
3
Lynnette Jordan
4d ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery for the victim and strength to cope with this incident!!

Reply
4
Related
cbs17

Fayetteville police offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it may get its wish. The department said if people with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes turn themselves in voluntarily, they will be released on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#Village Drive#F T Norton
jocoreport.com

Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter

CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 arrested, charged after Hoke Co. Shooting

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after a shooting, Hoke County deputies said. Deputies said this happened in the 400 block of Greentree Drive in Raeford on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Officials said during...
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

17-year-old arrested, man charged after guns & drugs found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—Police arrested a 17-year-old and charged another man after finding marijuana, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and two guns, according to officials. This happened after 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive in Goldsboro. Police said when the approached a suspicious vehicle, the driver ran...
cbs17

Teen, 1 other shot in Goldsboro Saturday night: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent two people, including a teenager, to the hospital Saturday night. At about 8:47 p.m., reports say police were called to a shooting on the 900 block of South Audubon Ave. When officers got to the...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Pembroke man wanted after 19-year-old fatally shot in Lumberton

Lumberton, N.C. — A 19-year-old was found dead from a shooting in Lumberton on Monday and deputies are searching for a man wanted for his murder. Around 8 a.m., Robeson County deputies responded to a home on Prosperity Drive in Lumberton in reference to a shooting. Quadrique Butler of...
WITN

Two injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of S. Audubon Ave at 8:47 P.M. Saturday night. After arriving on scene they found a 16-year-old that had been shot and EMS took the victim to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Officers also...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 arrested, charged after woman shot in Fayetteville: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested and charged after a woman was shot in Fayetteville, police say. Authorities said Thursday that the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Village Drive in Fayetteville. Police said Angie Anderson was shot and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies: Two-year-old boy found in unlocked car dies

LAURINBURG, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house, news outlets reported. The child was found in a car on the front lawn on his family’s property, Capt. Randy Dover said. Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

28-year-old airlifted to hospital after being shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at the 1300 block of Tara Drive in Laurinburg that badly hurt a 28-year-old man, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said the man had to be airlifted to a medical facility where...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy