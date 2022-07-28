Alcoholic beverages found after head-on crash killed 4 on Northern California highway

Four people were killed and six others hospitalized after a head-on crash Wednesday night between two vehicles on Highway 12 in the Delta area, authorities said.

Police said the vehicle that veered into oncoming traffic had “numerous open alcoholic beverage containers” in and around it following the crash.

The Rio Vista Fire Department responded just before 8:15 p.m. to a crash with 10 total victims on the highway east of Summerset Drive, in Solano County, the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. Six others were taken to local hospitals via ambulance.

The crash was a head-on collision between a 2003 Honda Accord with three occupants and a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban with seven inside, the Rio Vista Police Department said in a news release late Thursday morning.

Investigators determined the Honda was heading westbound on Highway 12 when it veered off the roadway to the right, then over-corrected to the left into oncoming eastbound traffic.

All three inside the Honda died: a 20-year-old Rancho Cordova man, who was driving; a 19-year-old Vacaville woman, described by police as the registered owner of the car; and a “Jane Doe” of similar age to the other two passengers. The three occupants’ identities will be released by the Solano County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family, police said.

The Police Department said the Honda was the vehicle with the alcoholic beverages, but that a DUI determination would not be made until toxicology results return from the coroner.

The occupants in the Chevrolet SUV were “Mexican nationals on a one-week vacation in the U.S.” according to the Police Department.

One passenger in the Chevrolet, identified by police as 70-year-old Laura Poiret, died in the crash.

The other six in the SUV were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening and are in “stable condition,” police said. Two girls, one age 8 and the other approximately 14, were among those injured.

The Honda’s driver and rear passenger were ejected from the vehicle during the head-on crash with the Chevrolet, according to the police news release.

The Rio Vista Police Department continues to investigate the crash. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol’s Solano office also assisted with the initial response, police said.