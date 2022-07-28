ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Wrong way driver collides head-on with tractor-trailer in New Haven

FOX 61
FOX 61
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox61.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Moped Driver Killed in Crash in New Haven

A New Haven man has died after the moped he was driving and a car collided Sunday morning. New Haven police said they received a call around 5:41 a.m. about a crash involving a gray Nissan and a moped on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Adeline Street and Printers Lane.
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Manchester, CT
New Haven, CT
Accidents
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died following an early Sunday morning crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the area of 520 Ella Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. Sunday for a car and motorcycle crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries where they later died.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Connecticut State Police#I 95 North#Stream Live#Roku#Facebook Instagram
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said. Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m. The men said their canoe was […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Google
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury. According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17. Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy