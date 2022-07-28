Wrong way driver collides head-on with tractor-trailer in New Haven

www.fox61.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in Connecticut
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family Farms
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Connecticut
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
NBC Connecticut
Moped Driver Killed in Crash in New Haven
A New Haven man has died after the moped he was driving and a car collided Sunday morning. New Haven police said they received a call around 5:41 a.m. about a crash involving a gray Nissan and a moped on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Adeline Street and Printers Lane.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died following an early Sunday morning crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the area of 520 Ella Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. Sunday for a car and motorcycle crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries where they later died.
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people from New Britain are dead after a crash in Worcester, Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Route 290 eastbound by exit 24, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said. Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m. The men said their canoe was […]
Plainville motorcycle crash closes I-84 eastbound
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash in Plainville closed down I-84 eastbound Sunday afternoon, according to state police. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-84 eastbound is closed between Exits 35 and 36 due to the crash. The crash, involving at least one motorcycle, occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Injuries are unknown at […]
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Eyewitness News
State police: tractor trailer drives off road on I-84 east in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say they are responding to reports of a tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Middlebury. According to state police, a tractor trailer drove off the road on I-84 east near Exit 17. Initial reports say injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
Tractor-trailer crashes off-road on I-84
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer went off road while driving on I-84 E, according to state police. The incident occurred around exit 17, and shut down the right lane around 11:30 this morning. Troop A responded to the scene. Injuries were reported, however the severity is currently unknown. This story is developing and will […]
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man set to face judge after state police say he used remote-controlled car on Route 9 on Berlin-New Britain town line
A Meriden man is expected to face a judge later this month after state police say he was arrested for running across Route 9 on the Berlin-New Britain line, operating a remote-controlled car. Leonard Kroher, 49, faces charges of reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disorderly conduct and...
