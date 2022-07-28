ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tsudoi Miyazaki dead at 25: Tributes paid to Olympic hopeful killed after being struck by car while out training on bike

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

JAPANESE triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki was fatally killed on Wednesday after being struck by a car in France.

The 25-year-old was on a training camp just days after competing in the Pontevedra World Cup in Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7z3L_0gwBhXLU00
Miyazaki has tragically passed away at the age of just 25 Credit: Instagram / @doitsudoitsudoitsudoi

According to Triathlon.org, Miyazaki was riding her bike in Orleans - a city 69 miles outside of Paris - when she was hit by the car.

French police are yet to release any information regarding the incident, but an investigation remains ongoing.

After confirming the news, a statement from World Triathlon read: "World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union want to offer our deepest condolences to Ms. Miyazaki family, friends, coaches and teammates.

"The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times."

More to follow.

Comments / 36

TEE T
3d ago

Never could understand riding a bike on a road with cars. just hitting a bump can make you fall and god forbid if a car is coming. Make it make sense

Reply(8)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Family of boy, five, who died after being hit by bin lorry 'while he was out riding his Spiderman bike' pay tribute to 'adorable' youngster who was 'full of energy and happiness'

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bin lorry 'while he was out riding his Spiderman bike' have paid tribute to the adorable youngster. Abdul Ahad Haroon was playing outside his home on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, in the West Midlands, at around 10am on Sunday when the horror crash unfolded.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Triathlon Org#French#World Triathlon#The Japan Triathlon Union
Daily Mail

Little girl, 12 and her pet are mauled by two dogs after they escaped and attacked her outside her school

A girl has been rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of horrified children near a school in Melbourne. Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne's south-east on Wednesday morning following reports a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog were bitten by two dogs after they escaped from a nearby property.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy