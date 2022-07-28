Legendary crooners Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson take the stage in metro Atlanta

www.fox5atlanta.com
Related
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, starting in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop
ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.
Brothers convicted after metro Atlanta woman dragged down driveway, shot at, DA says
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta brothers have been found guilty after one attacked and shot at a woman and the other lied to police about it. Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office says Jonathan Phillips and his brother, Jourdan Phillips, were convicted by a Newton County jury earlier this week.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police have been searching for this missing South Carolina man in Atlanta area
He was last seen at the Greyhound bus station last Friday in Atlanta. He was traveling for work at the time.
Thieves are stealing homes in Georgia: 11Alive Investigates answers your questions
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Homes are being stolen. It's a growing problem in Atlanta that our investigative team has been digging into for months. 11Alive Investigates has received many questions about how fraudsters are able to get away with this. It's...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods
JENKINS, Ken. - The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters. Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will...
fox5atlanta.com
Mega Millions drawing: Illinois Speedway gas station that sold winning ticket in line for big commission
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The Illinois Speedway location where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold stands to benefit from the sale. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot there Friday night. An employee at the Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in...
11-year-old entrepreneur buys his own school bus, renovates it to teach kids financial literacy
ATLANTA — A lesson about money, budgets and saving for kids – from a kid. A young entrepreneur will soon be on the road teaching finance at schools and clubs all over the metro Atlanta area. 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim talked to 11-year-old CEO, author and business owner...
Comments / 0