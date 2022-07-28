ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
forsythwoman.com

Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts

It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
CLEMMONS, NC
Axios Charlotte

Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop

Here we are in 2022, a year when it’s hard to make sense of things, so of course a small vinyl record store in east Charlotte is shutting down because business is too good. What’s happening: Luke Stemmerman’s Premium Sound store inside Tip Top Market spun its final sale this week amid its best year […] The post Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Lifestyle
Statesville Record & Landmark

Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13

The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak

Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
The Planking Traveler

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pie In The Sky#The Pie#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Thai Thai#Markade
Axios Charlotte

Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits

Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early “because of the extreme heat and air conditioning challenges,” according […] The post Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New owner reopens Lake Norman restaurant after nearly five-year closure

SHERRILLS FORD – A staple along the shores of Lake Norman, Horsefeathers Roadhouse has reopened under new ownership nearly five years since shutting its doors in 2018. New owner Dane Douglas considered the venture before the previous owners shut it down, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, four years later, he’s able to dedicate the time needed to bring the well-known bar and grill back to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro

Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
Furniture Today

How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category

MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WSOC Charlotte

Birkdale Village to add seven new tenants

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Seven new retailers and restaurants are set to open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village as major renovations continue at the mixed-use center. On Wednesday, property owner and real estate company North American Properties announced the new tenants — Foxcroft Wine Co., The Good Wurst Co., Warby Parker, Beck on Broad, Cosmo Gypsy, Icebox Cryotherapy and Morelia Gourmet Paletas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy