How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
forsythwoman.com
Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts
It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop
Here we are in 2022, a year when it’s hard to make sense of things, so of course a small vinyl record store in east Charlotte is shutting down because business is too good. What’s happening: Luke Stemmerman’s Premium Sound store inside Tip Top Market spun its final sale this week amid its best year […] The post Premium Sound, the little record store that could, closes up shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Isenhour's 140th family reunion set for Aug. 13
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. Annually, the descendants of Joseph Samuel Isenhour gather for family, faith and food. This celebration of generations, with the latest count of the generations since the...
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte
I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early “because of the extreme heat and air conditioning challenges,” according […] The post Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
lakenormanpublications.com
New owner reopens Lake Norman restaurant after nearly five-year closure
SHERRILLS FORD – A staple along the shores of Lake Norman, Horsefeathers Roadhouse has reopened under new ownership nearly five years since shutting its doors in 2018. New owner Dane Douglas considered the venture before the previous owners shut it down, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, four years later, he’s able to dedicate the time needed to bring the well-known bar and grill back to life.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before. “We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home
This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro
Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Birkdale Village to add seven new tenants
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Seven new retailers and restaurants are set to open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village as major renovations continue at the mixed-use center. On Wednesday, property owner and real estate company North American Properties announced the new tenants — Foxcroft Wine Co., The Good Wurst Co., Warby Parker, Beck on Broad, Cosmo Gypsy, Icebox Cryotherapy and Morelia Gourmet Paletas.
Video: Food chucked to the ground in Charlotte DoorDash delivery
Scarlett Castillo said she ordered some burgers and a salad from two different restaurants on Tuesday but never got to eat them because her DoorDash driver literally chucked her food into the street.
