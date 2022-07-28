The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Delivery fee cap proposed by city council, Edmonds repeals gun storage laws

mynorthwest.com
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Thousands of employees in Sumner’s manufacturing and industrial center might get another option for commuting to and from work. Sumner City Council members discussed the possibility of establishing a shuttle program for those employees during a council study session on July 25. A vote was not taken but most showed support for the proposal.
southseattleemerald.com
Emails Appear to Show Mayor’s Office Intentionally Kept OPA Public Forum Quiet
(This article was originally published in Real Change and has been reprinted with permission.) The office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell apparently wanted to limit media coverage of the June 8 Office of Police Accountability (OPA) public forum, according to emails obtained by Real Change. According to the documents, members of the Mayor’s Office explicitly mentioned that they did not want to send any media advisories or press releases relating to either the public forum or the OPA director hiring process in general.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
q13fox.com
SPU sues AG over civil rights investigation
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson launched an investigation into Seattle Pacific University's refusal to hire LGBTQ+ faculty. SPU said they want AG Ferguson to interfere with religious decisions of a Christian university.
Seattle City Council delays vote to end hazard pay for grocery store workers
After Seattle City Council members heard multiple comments from people about hazard pay for grocery store workers, the council delayed their vote on Tuesday to end the pay. In January 2021, the council voted unanimously to approve legislation to provide hazard play to grocery store workers during the pandemic. The measure applies to grocery stores with at least 500 workers.
Washington AG starts discrimination investigation into SPU over anti-LGBTQ+ hiring practices
Washington State Attorney General has announced today that they would begin a discrimination investigation into Seattle Pacific University over the school’s policy that restricts hiring professors in same-sex relationships. After receiving multiple complaints from students, faculty, and staff about the policy, the Attorney General’s Office began investigating the issue....
nbcrightnow.com
State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University
SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Seattle becomes sanctuary city for abortion, tree falls on woman unexpectedly
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, July 27. Seattle becomes abortion sanctuary city, first in country. Seattle is now the nation’s first abortion rights sanctuary city. The designation means Seattle Police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion...
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
My Clallam County
Clallam DCD Director responds to effort to have her removed from office
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint in civil court requesting that Director of Community Development, Mary Ellen Winborn, be removed from office, retroactive to July 1 of this year, all wages since that time be returned to the County, and a restraining order be granted immediately preventing her from accessing official computers, phones and email related her job.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
The Stranger
Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”
What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
SDOT completed nearly 2,300 miles of sidewalk with ‘Levy to Move Seattle’ program
It’s important to know where your tax dollars are going and Seattle’s Department of Transportation wants transparency. The Levy to Move Seattle program has repaired up to 225 blocks of damaged sidewalks in urban centers and villages. Pavement Engineering Manager Elsa Tibbits tells KIRO NewsRadio, “we also completed...
KUOW
Slow turnout and some slow mail: A look at Washington's 2022 primary election so far
Halei Watkins with King County Elections says they expect voter turnout to be similar to the last midterm election in 2018 — about 45% return — but Watkins says that, so far, turnout is a bit sluggish. “We are looking to be running just a little bit behind...
Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing
Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle. A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the...
