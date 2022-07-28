ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Delivery fee cap proposed by city council, Edmonds repeals gun storage laws

By KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynorthwest.com

southseattleemerald.com

Emails Appear to Show Mayor’s Office Intentionally Kept OPA Public Forum Quiet

(This article was originally published in Real Change and has been reprinted with permission.) The office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell apparently wanted to limit media coverage of the June 8 Office of Police Accountability (OPA) public forum, according to emails obtained by Real Change. According to the documents, members of the Mayor’s Office explicitly mentioned that they did not want to send any media advisories or press releases relating to either the public forum or the OPA director hiring process in general.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPU sues AG over civil rights investigation

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson launched an investigation into Seattle Pacific University's refusal to hire LGBTQ+ faculty. SPU said they want AG Ferguson to interfere with religious decisions of a Christian university.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Council delays vote to end hazard pay for grocery store workers

After Seattle City Council members heard multiple comments from people about hazard pay for grocery store workers, the council delayed their vote on Tuesday to end the pay. In January 2021, the council voted unanimously to approve legislation to provide hazard play to grocery store workers during the pandemic. The measure applies to grocery stores with at least 500 workers.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington AG starts discrimination investigation into SPU over anti-LGBTQ+ hiring practices

Washington State Attorney General has announced today that they would begin a discrimination investigation into Seattle Pacific University over the school’s policy that restricts hiring professors in same-sex relationships. After receiving multiple complaints from students, faculty, and staff about the policy, the Attorney General’s Office began investigating the issue....
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University

SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam DCD Director responds to effort to have her removed from office

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a complaint in civil court requesting that Director of Community Development, Mary Ellen Winborn, be removed from office, retroactive to July 1 of this year, all wages since that time be returned to the County, and a restraining order be granted immediately preventing her from accessing official computers, phones and email related her job.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions

Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
The Stranger

Jon Talton and the Mystery of “Seattle Is Dying”

What purpose is Jon Talton’s Seattle Times commentary “Goodbye to Starbucks at Westlake Park and so much more” supposed to serve? He trots out the biggest hits of the Seattle Is Dying movement: too much crime, too many radicals on the city council, and not enough compassion for the police, whose commitment to the public is made of the same stuff as gold or the armor of knights. All of these grievances, according to Talton, now fill the “empty space” in the heart of Westlake Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Police Investigate Pioneer Square Stabbing

Seattle, WA: A stabbing occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the 100 block of South Washington Street in the Pioneer Square neighborhood in the city of Seattle. A large presence of Seattle Police Department officers were on the scene of the call reporting stabbing victim(s) at the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

