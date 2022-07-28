Happening in NWA: Electrify your bike, Black Apple comedy

www.nwahomepage.com
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan Dijkhuizen
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen Walters
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
nwahomepage.com
KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival
The Tontitown Grape Festival is returning for its 123rd year this Tuesday. From August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Adopt free pets, Fill the Bus this weekend
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Animal shelters are continuing to encourage pet adoptions as the summer nears its end, and Fayetteville Animal Services is looking to help out. They announced all dog adoption fees will be waived from Friday, July 29 through Saturday, August...
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
athomearkansas.com
Discover Fayetteville & Springdale
A bustling creative community and college-campus charm make these Northwest Arkansas towns a draw. Great food, authentic tunes, and a strong sense of community. What more do you need fora good time? This is the unofficial principle behind Fayetteville Roots Festival, which offers an impressive lineup of music and culinary programming. Founded by musicians Bernice and Bryan Hembree and restaurateur Jerrmy Gawthrop, the event is indicative of the collaborative spirit and creativity in the region.
Fort Smith festival raises funds for local organizations
Fort Smith hosted its 8th annual Peacemaker Music Festival.
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
onlyinark.com
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake
Arkansas’s lakes are one of its best attractions. With over 2,400 named ponds, lakes and reservoirs, the state has a lot of water. Its largest lake is Lake Ouachita, which sprawls through the Ozark National Forest just west of Hot Springs. Lake Ouachita didn’t always exist, though. It was created by the Army Corps of Engineers as part of flood control measures for the Ouachita River. Fortunately for the state, those flood control measures also created the largest and most pristine lake in Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (7-31-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (7-31-22)
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson previews Razorbacks Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The college football season is right around the corner with Arkansas’ Fall Camp beginning on Friday. ESPN Arkansas’s Tye Richardson sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to preview fall practice. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
Arkansas Highway Commissioner Bobby Hopper dies
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has announced the death of Arkansas Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper. "The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission are deeply saddened by the news that the longest serving Highway Commissioner, Bobby Hopper, has passed away," said ARDOT. ARDOT says...
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs is situated in the center of the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas. This quaint town is popularly known for its colorful art scene, exciting galleries, preserved historic buildings, famed eateries, and many other fun outdoor activities. According to eureka springs, this top northwestern location is situated entirely around a natural spring, providing plenty of appealing natural sceneries that can be easily seen wherever you are in the city. With so many amazing things to try out in Eureka Springs, it has grown to become one of the favorite tourist destinations. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the 20 best things to do in Eureka Springs.
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
cherokeephoenix.org
Arkansas Cherokee leads mission trip to Indian children’s home
MUSKOGEE – Under the direction of a Cherokee Nation citizen from Arkansas, a group of largely youth spent time in July assisting the Murrow Indian Children’s Home with outside chores and other projects. Randall Curtis, youth minister for the Arkansas Episcopal Church, had planned the cultural mission trip...
talkbusiness.net
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
