Jersey Mike's confirms Montgomery location opening in fourth quarter of 2022

Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location
Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
National mattress store Purple now open at Baybrook Mall
Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Purple opened June 30 at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. The mattress store has locations throughout the U.S.; Purple also offers a variety of pillows, seat cushions, bed frames and...
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study
Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
Sheraton Suites rebranded as The Chifley in Uptown Houston
The Chifley Hotel will be replacing the Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown Houston near the Galleria and River Oaks. (Rendering courtesy of The Chifley) In the heart of Uptown Houston near River Oaks and the Galleria, The Sheraton Suites Houston, located at 2400 W. Loop S., Houston, will be rebranded as The Chifley—a Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton—with an anticipated opening date for November.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
PJ's Coffee coming soon to Katy
PJ's Coffee will open its new location in the fall. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening a new location in Katy at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, in fall 2022. The coffee shops’s iced coffees are brewed using a cold-drip process. PJ’s Coffee offers...
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board
Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands
Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work...
Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands
Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
National apparel retail store expecting to open at Baybrook Mall by end of summer
Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Representatives said as of mid-July they will open in the next few weeks. Tilly’s is known for its...
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
First brick-and-mortar location of Pudgy's Fine Cookies opens July 31 in the Heights
The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies. (Courtesy Michael Ma) A new location of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies opened July 31 in the Heights at 1010 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. The shop is run by Van Teamer, owner and creator of Pudgy’s, which previously operated as a pop-up shop at local markets in Houston, including the MKT Sunset Market.
Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
