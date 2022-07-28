ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What a rock! Rare large pink diamond discovered

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8nTq_0gwBgTHR00

A massive pink diamond has been uncovered in Angola, and it could be the largest rock of its kind found over the past 300 years.

The “Lulo Rose” stone was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, according to the mine’s owner, The Associated Press reported.

The mine is located in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, CNN reported.

An alluvial mine means gemstones are recovered from a riverbed. Now workers at Lulo are looking for underground deposits that are the source of the diamond which weighs 170 carats.

The color of the gemstone is exceedingly rare, the company’s CEO said.

“Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you’re certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond,” Stephen Wetherall told the AP.

Wetherall told CNN that only one in every 100 diamonds is larger than 10.8 carats.

“We have recovered pink diamonds before, but finding one this size is extremely rare,” he told CNN.

The Lulo Rose isn’t the first rare stone found at the mine. The business has also uncovered two of the largest stones found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond.

The pink diamond, which will be sold by international tender by Sodiam, the Angolan state diamond marking company, is the fifth-largest stone found at the location, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

Explorers just uncovered Australia’s deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form

Cave explorers have traversed what’s now the deepest known cave in Australia. On Saturday a group of explorers discovered a 401-metre-deep cave, which they named Delta Variant, in Tasmania’s Niggly-Growling Swallet cave system within the Junee–Florentine karst area. Its depth just beat out its predecessor, the Niggly Cave, by about four metres. With a descent that lasted 14 hours and took many months to prepare for, Delta Variant is causing a stir among explorer communities. But it holds a different kind of fascination for researchers such as myself, who study the interaction between groundwater and rocks (including in the context...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pink Diamond#The Pink#The Associated Press#Cnn#Angolan#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Amber Heard ‘sells California desert home for $1m’ after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has reportedly sold her home in California’s Yucca Valley two months after she lost the multi-million dollar defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. According to reports,the three-bedroom, three-bath property was sold off-market for $1.05m (£857, 283). Heard purchased the property for $570,000 (£465,382) in 2019. The new owners of the 2,450 square foot estate are Rickard and Carol-Jeannette Jorgensen, who own Las Vegas-based risk management firm Jorgensen & Company LLC, as reported by the New York Post. The Independent has reached out to representatives for the Jorgensens and Heard for comment. The previous listing for...
REAL ESTATE
Variety

Hit Israeli Teen Drama ‘The Hood’ Gets Indian Adaptation From Abundantia Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Tel Aviv-based Ananey Studios, part of Paramount Global, has signed a deal with Indian content producer Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli live-action teen drama, “The Hood” (“Schuna”). The original series, created by Giora Chamizer (Netflix’s “Greenhouse Academy”), is set in The Hood, a dingy cluster of low-income housing, where blue-collar families live, located in the middle of one of the richest districts. Kids in The Hood regularly prank the rich community’s snobbish teens, while the mayor constantly tries to get rid of the The Hood altogether. “The Hood”...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Call for hippos to join list of world’s most endangered animals

Hippos could be added to the list of the world’s most endangered animals because of dwindling populations caused by the climate crisis, poaching and the ivory trade. The semi-aquatic mammals are found in lakes and rivers across sub-Saharan Africa, with an estimated population of 115,000-130,000. As well as the trade in ivory – found in its teeth – and animal parts, they are threatened by habitat loss and degradation, and the effects of global heating.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
The Independent

Detailed ‘spike maps’ show world’s population clusters like never before

Determining the population of crammed megacities can be difficult, but a series of population spike maps have made the task much clearer.These maps visualise population density as spikes, with the height of each spike representing the volume of people living in one area.Alasdair Rae, a former professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield, used the EU’s population density data, and mapping tool Aerialod to create the 3D-rendered maps.With no borders between nations or states on the images, they provide an insight into human migration and settlement.Traditional population density maps are coloured but flat, making it more...
SCIENCE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy