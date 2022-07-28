www.northwestmoinfo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The Historical Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Nodaway County, Missouri is 176 years old and can be touredCJ CoombsNodaway County, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 1-7
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
northwestmoinfo.com
Eunice Maxine Holcomb
Kansas City, MO: Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday,. July 27, 2022, at SummitView Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of. Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown
Family and friends of 84-year-old Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown of Trenton and Kansas City are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Phyllis Jo (Eastin) Ritchie
Eagleville, MO: Phyllis Jo Eastin Ritchie was born on February 3, 1926 the daughter of Chalmer. and Minnie (Stanley) Eastin. She passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at a St. Joseph,. Missouri hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,. Eagleville,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rock Port Man Hurt After Going Off Road Early Sunday
A Rock Port man failed to negotiate a sharp curve early Sunday morning and was left with minor injuries after the ensuing accident. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old rock Port resident Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Burke Road just south of U.S. Route 136 about a half mile east of Rock Port at 1:30 A.M. Sunday when he came to a sharp curve to the north. The truck reportedly crossed the center line of the highway, traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a guard rail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Addison Louise Crone
Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone was the daughter of Rick and Cindy Crone of Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was born on November 10, 2008, in Liberty, Missouri, and. entered the loving arms of Jesus on July 27, 2022. Addie sincerely loved her mommy and daddy and her brother, Colton...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Texas Fugitive Arrested in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – A Texas man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant from Forth Worth. The Patrol reports they arrested 20-year old Demorion Howard just before 11 o’clock in the morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Howard is incarcerated in the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Texas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Doris N. Taylor
Doris N. Taylor – age 94 of Platte City, MO and formerly of Lathrop passed away July 30th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice or the Lathrop First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies
A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
Comments / 0