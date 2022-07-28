ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 1-7

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Eunice Maxine Holcomb

Kansas City, MO: Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday,. July 27, 2022, at SummitView Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of. Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9,...
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown

Family and friends of 84-year-old Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown of Trenton and Kansas City are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, MO
County
Andrew County, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
northwestmoinfo.com

Phyllis Jo (Eastin) Ritchie

Eagleville, MO: Phyllis Jo Eastin Ritchie was born on February 3, 1926 the daughter of Chalmer. and Minnie (Stanley) Eastin. She passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at a St. Joseph,. Missouri hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,. Eagleville,...
EAGLEVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rock Port Man Hurt After Going Off Road Early Sunday

A Rock Port man failed to negotiate a sharp curve early Sunday morning and was left with minor injuries after the ensuing accident. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old rock Port resident Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Burke Road just south of U.S. Route 136 about a half mile east of Rock Port at 1:30 A.M. Sunday when he came to a sharp curve to the north. The truck reportedly crossed the center line of the highway, traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a guard rail.
ROCK PORT, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Addison Louise Crone

Addison Louise “Addie Lou” Crone was the daughter of Rick and Cindy Crone of Pattonsburg, Missouri. She was born on November 10, 2008, in Liberty, Missouri, and. entered the loving arms of Jesus on July 27, 2022. Addie sincerely loved her mommy and daddy and her brother, Colton...
PATTONSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries

WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
WINSTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succession Plan
northwestmoinfo.com

Texas Fugitive Arrested in Harrison County

BETHANY, MO – A Texas man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant from Forth Worth. The Patrol reports they arrested 20-year old Demorion Howard just before 11 o’clock in the morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Howard is incarcerated in the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Texas.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Doris N. Taylor

Doris N. Taylor – age 94 of Platte City, MO and formerly of Lathrop passed away July 30th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice or the Lathrop First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies

A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
KIDDER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy