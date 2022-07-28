Doris N. Taylor – age 94 of Platte City, MO and formerly of Lathrop passed away July 30th, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice or the Lathrop First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

PLATTE CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO