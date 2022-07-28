Two Lettered Routes In Daviess, Grundy And Harrison Counties To Be Resurfaced

www.northwestmoinfo.com
Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled
TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 1-7
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35
Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County. Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries. The northbound car was in...
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Eunice Maxine Holcomb
Kansas City, MO: Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday,. July 27, 2022, at SummitView Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of. Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9,...
Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown
Family and friends of 84-year-old Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown of Trenton and Kansas City are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
BTC Bank announces the purchase of Merchants and Farmers Bank
BTC Bank announces it has signed an agreement to purchase Merchants and Farmers Bank with locations in Salisbury, Fayette, Columbia, and Hardin, Missouri. The terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets and deposits associated with Merchants and Farmers Bank. “We are excited...
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
One hundred nineteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 12:46 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver to be suspended and had no vehicle insurance. The 23-year-old was cited and released and the vehicle was towed.
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
Humphreys Man Arrested By Troopers
A Humphreys man was arrested in Sullivan County on several charges Friday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Charlie A McGowan at about 3:05 pm for alleged delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, no insurance, and on a Sullivan County warrant for alleged delivery of marijuana. McGowan was taken to the Sullivan County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Phyllis Jo (Eastin) Ritchie
Eagleville, MO: Phyllis Jo Eastin Ritchie was born on February 3, 1926 the daughter of Chalmer. and Minnie (Stanley) Eastin. She passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at a St. Joseph,. Missouri hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,. Eagleville,...
