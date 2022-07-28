ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan cyclist’s death raises traffic safety concerns

By Kiran Dhillon
 4 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Upper East Side woman was fatally struck by a tractor trailer after falling off her bike, according to police, raising questions about traffic safety in the neighborhood.

Carling Mott, 28, was just a few blocks from her home when she was struck around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 85th Street and Madison Avenue, authorities said.

Mott, a 2016 Syracuse University graduate most recently working at Nickelodeon, originally hailed from Ocean City, New Jersey, according to friends.

Mott was westbound on East 85th Street when she fell off her bike and into the path of a tractor trailer that was traveling in the same direction, officials said. It was unclear what caused Mott to fall.

First responders rushed Mott to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

New York City traffic deaths up 29%, new data shows

The deadly incident has raised questions about cyclist safety.

In a statement, Danny Harris, executive director of advocacy group Transportation Alternatives said that the city “has failed to build adequate crosstown protected bike lanes in this neighborhood. The absence of safe biking infrastructure on the Upper East Side is deadly.”

Transportation Alternatives, which noted that 11 people have been killed citywide while riding bikes this year, also said that East 85th Street, where the tractor-trailer was traveling, is not a designated truck route.

But the city Department of Transportation told Streetsblog that a sign near the intersection refers not to East 85th Street, but nearby Park Avenue.

PIX11 News has reached out to the city and the DOT for a response.

The driver of the tractor trailer has not been charged with a crime as of Thursday morning.

