Arrest made in downtown Madison sexual assault

www.nbc15.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curdsJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests. Chief Andre Sayles announced during a news conference Monday afternoon that Daemon...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
nbc15.com
Poynette man booked after 7-year-old shot in leg
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Poynette man is accused of leaving a gun within easy reach of a child after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg over the weekend. On Monday, the Poynette Police Department offered an update on the allegations against the suspect but did not reveal any of the findings into how the little girl was injured. In a Facebook post, the police department indicated the suspect was booked on counts of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.
nbc15.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Intoxicated attack ends with one man stabbed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday night around 10:45 p.m., Madison Police officers responded to a home on 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive for a call that someone had been stabbed. According to MPD, three men got into an argument, and then two of them, who were intoxicated, attacked...
nbc15.com
Bicyclist dead after crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist is dead Monday after a crash on Madison’s east side, police confirmed. In its report, the Madison Police Department stated that officers arrived around 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. MPD explained that the bicyclist, who was in...
nbc15.com
Madison Community Policing Team arrests two during proactive patrol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department arrested two men early Saturday morning while working proactive patrol. Officers from the Central District’s Community Policing Team were working proactive patrol in the Downtown Entertainment Zone around 2:10 a.m. when officers saw a vehicle parked in a lot that is labeled “no trespassing.”
nbc15.com
Madison CARES teams prove beneficial in first year of service
The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month. Updated: 1 hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to reduce this month
A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests.
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to...
nbc15.com
Monona police responding to two Beltline crashes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are back open after two separate crashes on the Beltline Saturday afternoon. Dane County dispatch said Monona police responded to two separate crashes on US 12 EB. The two crashes happened about a half hour apart, both near the Monona Dr. exit. The call...
‘You are messing with peoples’ livelihood’: Madison man accused of third auto theft in past month
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree and took off from the scene at the intersection of Marsh and Voges roads. It’s an incident that by itself is pretty alarming, but it might only get worse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Police searching for missing 68-year-old Madison man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department has issued a missing person report Friday for a 68-year-old man. Ocie Crisler was last seen at 8 p.m. in Madison around the 200 block of South Park Street and has not been heard from since, according to MPD. Madison Police Department reports...
nbc15.com
House fire in Beloit leaves one person in hospital, up to $20,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to a hospital and a family was displaced in Beloit after a house fire Saturday afternoon caused severe damage to their home. According to the City of Beloit Fire Department, they received a call about the fire around 6 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Sixth St.
nbc15.com
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
Wisconsin Man Uses Long-Haired Wig To Hide From Officers
He also armed himself with a shovel.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim in Rockford, Still Developing…
Shooting Victim Reported In Rockford Shortly After Midnight:. At approximately 12:10 this morning someone was reportedly struck by gunshots while sitting inside a vehicle in the 1200-1300 block of N Rockton Avenue. The shooting victim then self transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is...
nbc15.com
Woman med-flighted after getting bucked off horse in Dodge Co.
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was seriously hurt after getting bucked off a horse in the Town of Lowell Friday. CLR Fire and Rescue officials said the 20-year-old was found lying in a pasture by her mother around 6:30 p.m. CLR Fire Chief Eric Howlett said due to...
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
Comments / 0