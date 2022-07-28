PICS: Widespread devastation reported in Hindman

www.wtvq.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods
Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
WTVQ
Crews continue working to repair roads, restore access in Southeastern KY
JACKSON, Ky (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE). – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel continued their flood disaster relief efforts Sunday, as crews from other counties in District 10 and from other highway districts pitched in to help local personnel restore access and clear roads in Breathitt and Perry counties. All state highways in...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Catastrophic’ flash flooding event leaves towns underwater in Kentucky
Local roads have been left impassable as flash flooding transformed them into rivers, leaving many stranded. The floodwaters also washed away mobile homes and flooded schools. Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
wdrb.com
Heavy rains cause 'catastrophic' flooding in eastern Kentucky, National Guard mobilized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides Thursday in eastern Kentucky with damage an emergency official described as "catastrophic" as rescue crews searched rising waters for stranded people. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency to be able to move resources and request federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky
Some Kentucky towns are cut off by floodwaters.
Tracking severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky
Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike Counties following flash flooding overnight into Thursday.
The Weather Channel
The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding
Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
whopam.com
Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for areas of eastern Kentucky devastated by flash flooding Thursday morning. At least six counties had already declared local states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike. Governor Andy Beshear says the number of fatalities in those counties is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wymt.com
‘We’re homeless.’ People in Letcher County feel despair following flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are faced with destroyed homes and businesses as flood waters begin to recede. One of the hardest hit communities was Upper Bottom in Whitesburg, which is covered in mud and rocks. Sandy Banks, who lives in the Upper Bottom community, had to...
WTVQ
Letcher County enforcing curfew after reports of looting during flood cleanup
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing a curfew starting tonight until further notice because of people stealing amidst flood clean up. According to a post from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, the curfew is from midnight until 6 a.m. The only exceptions...
Comments / 0