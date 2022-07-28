Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Hot Pink”

sneakernews.com
Semi-Translucent Sole Units Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
As a fairly novel proposition, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 has yet to prove itself as a long-standing part of the brand’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified take on Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design emerged in a stealthy, predominantly black ensemble. Reworked uppers don mesh, leather and other fabrics flirt with the outdoors, while pull tabs at the top of the tongue and spine deliver a utilitarian-inspired update ripe for the trails. The most notable changes to the beloved Air Max sneaker, however, arrives via the sole unit. Partly-recycled materials are given a semi-translucent, “Midnight Navy”-reminiscent and grey makeover, further expanding the 1990 creation’s design catalog.
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk High 1985 “Green Denim”
Denim, though not as frequented in sneakers as, say, suede or leather, is still one of the most prolific fabrics of all time, dating all the way back to the 19th century. Even the Nike umbrella has quite a bit of history with said textile, as they’ve implemented it many a time in the past, both by way of collaborations with Levi’s as well as inline styles like the upcoming Dunk High 1985 “Green Denim.”
This Nike Dunk Low Essential Layers Black Patent Leather Over A Pink Base
Despite coming in a wide range of colors and materials, the Dunk Low attracts most with its “Panda” colorway. So for many of the silhouette’s subsequent releases, Nike has offered twists on the two-toned formula, either tweaking the palette itself or even the materials. But in the case of this upcoming pair, the Swoosh is doing both simultaneously.
New Balance 1500 Made In UK Pairs Grey With Indigo Violet
The New Balance 1500 doesn’t boast the same reputation stateside as other products from the North American-headquartered institution, but that isn’t stopping it from attempting to cross over with compelling colorways. Recently, the Made In U.K. special emerged in a mix of grey, brown and “Indigo Violet” colors...
Nike’s “Inspected By” Series Welcomes The Air Force 1 High
The Nike Air Force 1 High needs no introduction, but it’s been spending time in the spotlight over the last seven months in order to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a clean, mostly-“White” and “Phantom” ensemble as part of the “Inspected By” collection. Seemingly inspired by manufacturing floor quality control procedures, the upcoming pair features a brown ankle strap and outsole, with the latter component boasting a semi-up-cycled build. The Air Force 1’s thematic cues are found on the sock-liners, following a previously-seen Nike Blazer Mid.
Stussy Announces Full Details On Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
To the uninformed, Stussy and Nike have a long history of collaborations with each other, with the latest – a Nike Air Max 2013 trio – releasing on August 5th. Akin to some of the streetwear pioneer’s most recent swoosh-branded projects, the upcoming sneakers are clad in tonal “Black” and “Fossil” colors, with a “Pink” option rounding out the trifecta. Inverted branding lands across all three pairs à la Travis Scott collaborations, though each Air Max-cushioned offering is co-branded with “STUSSY” logos and text. All mesh and Air-featuring offerings harken back to yesteryear, while not feeling antiquated in thew current retro running sneaker-loving market. Stussy’s Air Max 2013 collection is accompanied by Fall 2022-ready hemp pullover jacket, 8-ball t-shirt, bucket hat and more.
First Look At The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
Despite its relatively small-scale operation, Nike ISPA is one of the brand’s biggest bold bets. Recently, the Nike Sportswear offshoot unveiled the Sense Flyknit, a new silhouette that further pushes the boundaries of sustainability and footwear design. Rooted in the ethos of Improvise; Scavenge; Protect; Adapt, the ISPA Sense...
YEEZY DAY 2022 Officially Commences Tomorrow At 9AM ET
With footwear brands often creating their very own holidays — such as Nike’s Air Max Day or New Balance’s Grey Day — we sneakerheads have many a cause for celebration. And for devout followers of Ye (formerly Kanye West), anticipation is likely at an all-time high as YEEZY DAY 2022 is to begin in less than 24 hours.
Sesame Seeds Garnish This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low
The gap between the culinary world and sneaker culture is much closer than one might think, as brands have often celebrated food through both color and graphic. Saucony, for example, is famous for this very approach, having likened their classics to everything from avocado toast to burgers. And speaking of the latter, Nike is about to draw allusions to one of the sandwich’s many components: the humble sesame bun.
City Edition Colors Appear On The Nike PG 6
A fully-healed Paul George and a Kawhi Leonard make the Los Angeles Clippers instant contenders for the championship. With John Wall added to the mix, and they might be the team to beat in the Western Conference. Again, it all depends on the health and availability of the Clippers’ Big...
What To Expect This Week: Yeezy Day 2022, AJ5 “Concord,” JJJJound x Reebok NPC II, And More
All anyone can talk about is Yeezy Day 2022… and for good reason. But there are a number of equally exciting releases dropping this week, from Jordan Retros to yet another minimal collaboration from the likes of JJJJound. Nike, too, is joining in on the fun, delivering more Air...
Nike Keeps It Simple And Clean For The Latest Air Max Terrascape 90
Despite debuting not very long ago, Nike’s “Terrascape” collection is already many, many pairs deep, with new colorways continuing to surface every week. And with its latest, the pack proffers a simple and clean take on its modified Air Max 90. Save for its insole, the shoe’s...
Shades Of Off-White Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus introduced Tuned Air technology to the Swoosh’s lineup of products in 1998. Today, it’s no longer the most innovative proposition from the brand, but it continues being a fresh one. Recently, Sean McDowell’s 24-year-old creation surfaced in a medley of off-white tones. Leather...
Salehe Bembury Reveals Spunge x Vault By Vans Authentic Collaboration
Salehe Bembury is widely known for collaborations with both New Balance and Cros, but his design resume is much more expansive than those two North American institutions. And while his full catalog has yet to come into fruition, the Los Angeles-based creative has recently unveiled his next partner: Vans. Touted...
A Paris-Exclusive Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Releasing In Grey
As we await for the eventual release of the Off-White Nike Air Force 1 Low, rumblings of yet another colorway of the model are beginning to heat up. According to sources, a grey colorway of the Off-White Air Force 1 Low is next in line, set to drop exclusively in Paris. Currently, the Figures Of Speech is viewable at the Brooklyn Museum through January 2023, so it’s not clear if this next grey colorway is due this year or next.
Nike SB’s Updated Blazer Mid Surfaces In New Olive Colorway
Unlike creations of the past, such as the now defunct Blazer Mid Edge, Nike SB’s newest version of the former court staple is a much more subdued update. And to complement the “Black/White” pair revealed just a few days ago, the silhouette will also debut in an “Olive” colorway.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears In Classic “White/Black”
Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low is classic in its own right, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has also led the way for certain color combinations to receive that honor. Today, “Black” and “White” on pairs like the Nike Dunk Low have become ubiquitous, but the preceding “White” and “Black” ensemble on the “presidential” silhouette has enjoyed time in the spotlight long before. The majority of the upper and sole unit indulge in a “colorless” look that allows for the slightest of contrast to make a statement. Thus, branding on the top of the tongue works with the inner-lining, upper heel overlay and traction underfoot to steal the show. The upcoming Air Force 1 may not have an easy-going nickname like the “Panda” one given to the aforementioned low-top, but it’s classic nonetheless.
The Extremely Limited Air Jordan 1 Mid “Women In Flight” Represents The University Of Oregon, Women’s Athletics, And Title IX
Tapping into the expertise of some of their most talented individuals — i.e. the legendary Tinker Hatfield as well as Elizabeth Brock-Jones and Kendal Bagby, the Senior Innovator and Senior Executive Assistant at Nike, respectively — Jordan Brand has crafted the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Women In Flight,” an extremely limited, WMNS exclusive offering with only two pairs in existence.
