ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation

By SHAWN GARRETT
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife

EDMONDS, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Friday afternoon Edmonds Police Officers and Detectives responded to a death investigation in the 23400 block of 94th Ave W. An adult female was deceased, and an adult male was detained after calling 911. A team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab...
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police#Violent Crime#Action Athletics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Mason County detectives investigating possible sexual-assault incident in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigation a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in Shelton. According to reports, the juvenile victim noticed a white car driving up and down the road in front of the victim's home between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the area of 80 East Blevins Road North.
SHELTON, WA
Big Country News

Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case

PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
PULLMAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April. On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery...
q13fox.com

3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13. Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers...
SPANAWAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

One shot in ‘unusual homicide’ in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in Shoreline in what may have been an attempted carjacking on Friday morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the scene is near the 16700 block of Linden Avenue North. Sgt. Corbett Ford said a 911 call about an...
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man detained after woman found dead in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Edmonds on Friday. According to Edmonds Police, detectives were called to the 23400 block of 94th Ave. W, less than a mile away from Edmonds K-12, for a death investigation. Police said a woman was found dead...
EDMONDS, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Widow tries to cope with husband’s hit-and-run death

Michelle Moore pushed a wheelbarrow full of bark on a recent sunny afternoon in her Maple Valley backyard. She wanted to turn toward her husband to tease him about a life of luxury he promised. But those teases ended just over a year ago. Gregory Moore, 53, was killed the...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest felon, recover gun and drugs in Everett

Police in Everett just arrested a suspect who is accused of stealing catalytic converters and selling illegal substances. In the process, police recovered a handgun and fentanyl pills.
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy