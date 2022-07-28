Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation

mynorthwest.com
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Dori: ‘Senseless’ Seattle road-rage incident leads to deadly shooting while victim’s friends grieve
What started as a routine mid-morning trip to Costco to get his morning coffee ended in death for a Seattle man 11 days ago, and now Bob Jensen’s friends are asking why the driver who shot him hasn’t been arrested. Seattle Police have confirmed that Jensen, 68, was...
73-year-old Edmonds man arrested for allegedly killing wife
EDMONDS, Wash., July 31, 2022 – Friday afternoon Edmonds Police Officers and Detectives responded to a death investigation in the 23400 block of 94th Ave W. An adult female was deceased, and an adult male was detained after calling 911. A team from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab...
Husband arrested, accused of killing his wife inside their Edmonds home
Edmonds Police say a 73-year-old man is in jail after he reportedly killed his 66-year-old wife on Friday. Police responded to a home in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue W. shortly before 5 p.m., after a man called police to report a death. Washington State Patrol helped with the...
Police investigating two shootings in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are on alert after two shootings occurred Saturday, less than 12 hours apart. Police were first called before 5:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting that left one dead at a gas station and then were called to investigate the second shooting after 3:30 p.m. in the Hilltop neighborhood.
Mason County detectives investigating possible sexual-assault incident in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigation a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in Shelton. According to reports, the juvenile victim noticed a white car driving up and down the road in front of the victim's home between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the area of 80 East Blevins Road North.
3 Injured in Isaac Evans Park Shooting, 1 Airlifted to Hospital
Auburn, WA: Three people were shot in what has been confirmed by local news media and Auburn Police Department as a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in the 29800 block of Green River Road SE, in the city of Auburn. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting at...
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
Former D1 football player arrested for Pierce County armed robberies
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April. On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery...
3 people injured in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Friday night-- two of them were critically injured, police tell FOX 13. Police were called to reports of a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park around 9:30 p.m. Two of those victims were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Man hospitalized after a traffic collision in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)
A man was seriously injured following a traffic collision Thursday in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place in the 3800 block of Kitsap Way before rush hour. The authorities responded to the scene at around 3:46 p.m. The man who was injured was driving a Geo Metro on the road when his car collided with a Chevrolet Suburban that was preparing to turn onto the road.
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers...
One shot in ‘unusual homicide’ in Shoreline
SHORELINE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed in Shoreline in what may have been an attempted carjacking on Friday morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the scene is near the 16700 block of Linden Avenue North. Sgt. Corbett Ford said a 911 call about an...
Woman shot by Everett homeowner after trying to break into house
A woman was shot by a homeowner in Everett after trying to break into his home, according to Everett police. At around 9 a.m. on Friday, Everett police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Baker Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman in her 60s...
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
Man detained after woman found dead in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Edmonds on Friday. According to Edmonds Police, detectives were called to the 23400 block of 94th Ave. W, less than a mile away from Edmonds K-12, for a death investigation. Police said a woman was found dead...
Widow tries to cope with husband’s hit-and-run death
Michelle Moore pushed a wheelbarrow full of bark on a recent sunny afternoon in her Maple Valley backyard. She wanted to turn toward her husband to tease him about a life of luxury he promised. But those teases ended just over a year ago. Gregory Moore, 53, was killed the...
Police arrest felon, recover gun and drugs in Everett
Police in Everett just arrested a suspect who is accused of stealing catalytic converters and selling illegal substances. In the process, police recovered a handgun and fentanyl pills.
