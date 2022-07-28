'School Mania' event returns for a fourth year

www.wbir.com
Related
New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders and students gathered on Monday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Lonsdale Elementary School. The new school is 94,400 square feet and features 36 classrooms, four teacher work areas, two special education classroom suites, a 7,100-square-foot gym, a music room, an art room, a library and a storm shelter that will house approximately 935 people. The school will have the capacity for approximately 800 students.
Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year. On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school...
Art exhibition opens at Gatlinburg's Anna Porter Public Library to promote healing nearly 6 years after wildfires
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A collaborative art project opened in Gatlinburg on Monday in hopes of helping the continued recovery of the community nearly six years after wildfires devastated Sevier County. The Anna Porter Public Library in Gatlinburg partnered with the University of Tennessee Libraries and the city of Gatlinburg...
Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews have busy July
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — July was a busy month for the Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews. In a release by the Knox County mayor's office, the EPW crews cleared 279 downed trees, 23 closed roads, and 12 rock or mudslides in the month of July. “Knox County’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville caregiver charged with rape of vulnerable adult
Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
10Explores: Third Creek Greenway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With 112.5 miles of paved greenways and natural trails, Knoxville has plenty of outdoor options without venturing too far from home. The Third Creek Greenway is just one of those options, making up just over 5 miles of an 18-mile connected greenway system that winds around West Knoxville and downtown, according to the city's parks and recreation department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
Knox Co. BOE to vote on agreement to buy 32 acres of land for new elementary school in Farragut
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
wvlt.tv
Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knox County early-voting turnout down compared to busy 2018; Election Day is Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting in Knox County this year slipped by about 11,000 votes compared with 2018, a contest that saw a much livelier ballot. According to the Knox County Election Commission, 31,564 people cast early votes during the 10-day period that ended Saturday. That compares with more than 42,500 people who voted early in July 2018, figures show.
KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
Blount Pride to bring together musicians, organizations and community for a day of fun
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Jack Greene Park may be decorated in color and celebration as crowds gather to celebrate Blount Pride. The event has been in the works for several months. Organizers worked to bring together performers and East Tennessee LGBTQ+ organizations to the park for a day of fun and connecting with members of the community. They said the event will go on, rain or shine.
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Anderson Co. Animal Shelter closing for two weeks due to parvovirus case
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Animal Shelter said they were closing their facility for two weeks after confirming a parvovirus case in the facility. "We suspected that parvovirus had presented on an intake, and confirmed with a veterinarian," they said on social media Monday. "While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potentially larger problem for a healthy facility."
TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-day cultural event that celebrates African American art and celebrates local artists will continue through the weekend in Knoxville. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists. They wanted to showcase African American art and share cultural art forms throughout the community. It includes food, merchandise and performances from across the world.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0