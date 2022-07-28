ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

'School Mania' event returns for a fourth year

WBIR

New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders and students gathered on Monday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Lonsdale Elementary School. The new school is 94,400 square feet and features 36 classrooms, four teacher work areas, two special education classroom suites, a 7,100-square-foot gym, a music room, an art room, a library and a storm shelter that will house approximately 935 people. The school will have the capacity for approximately 800 students.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
WBIR

10Explores: Third Creek Greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With 112.5 miles of paved greenways and natural trails, Knoxville has plenty of outdoor options without venturing too far from home. The Third Creek Greenway is just one of those options, making up just over 5 miles of an 18-mile connected greenway system that winds around West Knoxville and downtown, according to the city's parks and recreation department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
MASCOT, TN
WBIR

How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict

TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Autistic boy, 6, found wandering alone in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A young autistic boy was found wandering alone alongside a road in Knoxville Sunday morning, according to witnesses and the Knoxville Police Department. A spokesperson for the police department said the boy was 6-years-old and found on Maryville Pike. Witnesses told WVLT News that four vehicles...
WBIR

KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department. Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD. One of the occupants of the...
WBIR

Blount Pride to bring together musicians, organizations and community for a day of fun

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Jack Greene Park may be decorated in color and celebration as crowds gather to celebrate Blount Pride. The event has been in the works for several months. Organizers worked to bring together performers and East Tennessee LGBTQ+ organizations to the park for a day of fun and connecting with members of the community. They said the event will go on, rain or shine.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Animal Shelter closing for two weeks due to parvovirus case

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Animal Shelter said they were closing their facility for two weeks after confirming a parvovirus case in the facility. "We suspected that parvovirus had presented on an intake, and confirmed with a veterinarian," they said on social media Monday. "While we recognize the hardship closing the facility will be for the public, we recognize a potentially larger problem for a healthy facility."
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

33rd Annual Kuumba Festival to run through the weekend in Morningside Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A three-day cultural event that celebrates African American art and celebrates local artists will continue through the weekend in Knoxville. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by Knoxville artists and community activists. They wanted to showcase African American art and share cultural art forms throughout the community. It includes food, merchandise and performances from across the world.
KNOXVILLE, TN
