'School Mania' event returns for a fourth year

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Jack Greene Park may be decorated in color and celebration as crowds gather to celebrate Blount Pride. The event has been in the works for several months. Organizers worked to bring together performers and East Tennessee LGBTQ+ organizations to the park for a day of fun and connecting with members of the community. They said the event will go on, rain or shine.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO