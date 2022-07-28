Notre Dame names new women's golf head coach

abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
Beware Beachgoers
BERRIEN CO, Ind. -- Anyone with plans to go to the beach anytime soon, stay up to date about its cleanliness. There have been reports of poor-quality samples, and closure advisories. There are no reported closings in our counties yet, but there have been a few near our beaches in...
The History Museum offering tour of Mishawaka City Cemetery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The History Museum is hosting a guided tour of the Mishawaka City Cemetery. Participants will have the chance to explore historic grave sites and grave markers on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the tour is $2, and participants are asked to meet at the...
Community leaders weigh in on death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police, city officials, and Mayor James Mueller spoke on the officer-involved shooting death of 52-year old Dante Kittrell on Friday. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Traditional School after receiving a call about a man with a handgun threatening suicide near the school's baseball fields.
Dueling piano show to help raise funds for Morris 100 campaign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A dueling piano show by Chicago-based Howl-to-Go will perform for the Morris 100 Capital Campaign fundraiser on August 26. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Ironhand Wine Bar, which is located at 1025 Northside Boulevard. Performers will bring popular songs to the stage and will...
Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A vigil being held in Dante Kittrell's honor, is calling for police to be accountable for proper mental health services. People will gather for the vigil at Coquillard Elementary School Monday, August 1st, 5:30 p.m. Coordinators all echo the sentiment that there needs to be a...
Monroe Circle Community Center hosts Second Annual Back-to-School Clothing Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One local community center in South Bend wants to send kids back to school with new clothes – all at a discounted price. The Monroe Circle Community Center is hosting their 2nd annual Back-to-School Clothing Drive this week. For just $5 each, parents can...
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
Edwardsburg Public Schools seeking bus drivers for 2022-2023 school year
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools is currently seeking bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. No experience is required to apply, and the school will pay for applicants to get CDL training. Pay rate for the job ranges from $16.53 to $23.32, and applicants must pass a background check,...
South Bend Police arrest suspect in robberies tied to dating app
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies linked to a dating app on the city's northeast side. Dayavion Thompson, 19, was arrested following a search warrant in Mishawaka. In late June, the South Bend Police Department's...
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
Family reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was an emotional day for family and neighbors Friday afternoon after South Bend Police shot and killed Dante Kittrell. His family told ABC57 news they’re heartbroken after the deadly police shooting claimed the life of the 52-year-old man. Jeremiah Kittrell, the brother of the...
Activists calling for changes to police crisis response in wake of death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A press conference and vigil were held on Monday following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell on Friday. City and faith leaders spoke at the conference, which was organized by Faith in Indiana, a group that works to develop crisis responses for situations like these.
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
Community Hall Road closure due to utility work
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. -- Community Hall Road in New Buffalo will be closed intermittently between Red Arrow Highway, and the CSX railroad tracks August 1st or 2nd. An end date has not been released yet for the project. There will be a detour route set up that follows Red Arrow...
Missing 16-year-old out of Argos found safe
ARGOS, Ind. - A 16-year-old who was reported missing on July 27 was found and is safe, the Argos Police Department announced. On Sunday morning, Argos Police announced Lana Roemer was found.
Cass County Fair continues through Saturday
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.,-- The Cass County Fair continues through Saturday, August 6 on the Cass County Fairgrounds. The fair features 4-H events, shows, local food vendors, thrilling events at the grandstand and more. Exhibits and concessions are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. More information on each day's events...
