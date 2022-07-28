Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Wolverine Zero Skin

www.gamespot.com
Gamespot
Legend of Zero
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Gamespot
Escape Yourself
Gamespot
Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle
Gamespot
Another World Quest
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Gamespot
Royal Idiots
U.K.・
Gamespot
Kingdom Draw
Gamespot
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Gamespot
After the Inferno
Gamespot
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Gamespot
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Gamespot
PlayStation Announces Evo Lounge Broadcast During Evo 2022
Evo 2022--the largest fighting game tournament of the year and the first live Evo under PlayStation's ownership--is slated to begin August 5, and PlayStation is celebrating with Evo Lounge, a brand-new show focusing on all the action throughout the weekend. Evo Lounge will air August 5 and 6 live from...
Gamespot
Gamespot
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty's Most Overpowered Weapons Of All Time, Ranked
With nearly two decades under its belt, the Call of Duty franchise has featured some fairly memorable guns over the years, but those weapons have not always been perfectly balanced. Some of Call of Duty's most unforgettable moments come from either the absolute fun or frustration of having completely overpowered weapons disrupting the game's multiplayer. From shotguns that acted like snipers to assault rifles with laser-beam precision, some of Call of Duty's weapons had no right to be so good. Here we look back and break down some of the most ridiculously overpowered and popular weapons to ever be featured in a Call of Duty game.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Player Paid To Win Too Much, Can No Longer Find PvP Matches
One Diablo Immortal player who spent thousands of dollars in order to "pay to win" at Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG can no longer matchmake with other players for the game's PvP battlegrounds. Diablo Immortal's pay-to-win mechanics have been well documented. Players can purchase legendary crests to not only get the...
Gamespot
Don't Sleep On Inside, One Of The Best Xbox Game Pass Titles Available Right Now
As usual, the Xbox Game Pass library was refreshed throughout July with new and well-received games. As Dusk Falls is easily the biggest new game, but if you're looking for something that oozes atmosphere, style, and clever game design like a freshly squeezed hagfish, then you'll want to check out Inside.
Gamespot
Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, And More PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts
Over a dozen PlayStation exclusives are now on sale as part of PlayStation's Summer Sale, including recent hits such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. It’s also a great time to cross some older games off your backlog list, as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and more are also included in the savings. Discounts can be found across a wide variety of retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, although Amazon.
Gamespot
ShadowSENSE.
