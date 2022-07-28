Today's Wordle Answer (#404) - July 28, 2022

www.gamespot.com
MarvelousMelon
Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019
Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
Legend of Zero
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Pokemon Presents Will Include Scarlet And Violet News On August 3
The Pokemon Company has announced that a new look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be streamed on August 3 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on its YouTube channel. The developer says that its latest Pokemon Presents showcase will also feature updates on other Pokemon apps and video games on Wednesday.
ShadowSENSE.
The One Chapter 1
Just Like That, Netflix Is Suddenly Kind Of Great At Games
When Netflix announced its intentions to move into the mobile gaming space, I, like many others, was skeptical. Like the dreaded TikTok-ification of Instagram, it felt like yet another example of a tech company that couldn't stay in its lane, couldn't simply continue doing what it was good at. Perhaps in response to its own view that Fortnite is more of a competitor than HBO, this new attempt at diversification felt more like one to appease investors than something that would legitimately matter to people who care about games. Its initial gaming launch last year with five games was uninspiring and forgettable, but this summer has dramatically recolored my perception of Netflix as a games publisher.
Hi Eggplant!
The Dancer: Definitive Edition
PETS・
The Flash Will End With Season 9 At The CW
DC show The Flash will end with its upcoming Season 9 at The CW, which is set to begin production in September. The final season will be 13 episodes and air sometime in 2023. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace in a release (via Variety). "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
