Ford Reveals F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Specially Designed For Police Duty

The First Electric Truck Road Trip To The Northern Most Point In The US
Our friends over at The Fast Lane EV (TFLEV) have staked claim to being the first to drive an electric pickup truck to the northernmost point that you can drive to in the United States. The trek took them 4,500 miles from the Ford dealership in Michigan where they bought...
UPDATE: How About A Smaller Tesla Cybertruck Built On Model Y Platform?
What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn't already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn't mentioned any such plans.
Exclusive: F-150 Lightning Discussion With Ford Model e VP, Darren Palmer
I recently sat down (virtually) with Ford Model e's Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs, Darren Palmer, to discuss the Ford F-150 Lightning and my experience after a few weeks of ownership. I took delivery of my F-150 Lightning in Lariat trim in early July, so I've already learned a...
Official: Next-Gen Dodge Charger, Challenger Will Be Completely Electric
The Dodge Charger and Challenger are two of America's most beloved muscle cars. Both are considered iconic thanks to their aggressive styling, attainable prices, and powerful Hemi V8 engines. And although the EV age is well upon us, many believe Dodge will be one of the last brands to make the complete switch to electric. The general consensus seems to be that Dodge's ICE muscle cars will live on until the late 2020s, even if they have to be sold alongside electric alternatives. However, this is not the case.
Here's How The Base Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Stacks Up Against A Well Equipped Lariat
Undoubtedly, the Ford F-150 Lightning is a great electric truck. It offers plenty of storage space, a competitive towing capacity, and ample range for a very reasonable starting price. However, which version makes the most sense to get? Should you go all out and get a well-specced Lariat, or try and stay as close as possible to the Lightning's superb $39,974 starting price with a Pro? YouTube channel TFLnow decided to find out by comparing both.
Rivian R1T Owner Review After Nearly 4,000 Miles: Is It Durable?
How is the Rivian R1T treating this owner after nearly 4,000 miles? He takes us through all the details to provide an honest review of the electric truck now that he's had some quality time with it. Over the course of just two months, he's already taken the R1T on long road trips and it's been stuck in its fair share of commuter traffic, so it's a good time to provide some real-world feedback.
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 Announced In The US As $52,395 Base Model
BMW has added what will probably become the base model for the i4 lineup, the i4 eDrive35, which gets a smaller 70.2 kWh battery pack (good for 260 miles of range), as well as a single 281 horsepower and 295 pound-foot motor that pushes it to sixty in 5.8 seconds. This model variant will debut in Europe first, in Q4 2022, with US deliveries poised to start in Q1 2023.
BMW Recalls 83 i4 and iX Electric Vehicles Over Battery Fire Risk
BMW has issued a recall for the i4 and iX electric vehicles due to a potential risk for battery fires. For now, only a total of 83 vehicles are part of the recall, which includes 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 and 2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50 and iX M60. BMW and the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) advise owners of affected vehicles not to charge them, drive them or park them inside or near other vehicles and structures that could catch on fire.
Is The GMC Hummer EV The Quickest Pickup In The World?
DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check out the Edition 1 of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, which is one of the fastest pickups in the world. After a little bit of an overview, testing how surprisingly tight the turning radius is (thanks to rear-wheel steering) as well as the Crab Mode (which allows to move diagonally), it was time for full-blown acceleration in the Watts to Freedom mode (16:00).
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Opens Charging Park For Customers In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Trucks, in partnership with Netze BW (a subsidiary of EnBW), opened an interesting eTruck Charging Park to demonstrate charging concepts from different manufacturers in day-to-day operation. The station is located in Wörth, Germany, where the company produces the all-electric eActros trucks and eEconic trucks. The project is focused...
Elon Musk Reportedly Wants To Build His Own Airport Outside Austin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly wants to build an airport near Bastrop, an eastern suburb of Austin. According to a report by local outlet Austonia, Musk intends to use the airport not just for himself but also for employees of his numerous companies. Musk is a big fan of the Texan city, having relocated several of his firms' HQs from Palo Alto and Los Angeles to Austin.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Launches eActros With A Trailer
Mercedes-Benz Trucks announced that its eActros electric truck has been approved as a truck-and-trailer combination with a total weight of 40 tons. The company already accepts orders for this configuration, while the first vehicle has been deployed with Logistik Schmitt in the northern Black Forest, Germany, for a new phase of endurance testing.
Autonomy Adds Tesla Model Y To Its EV Subscription Service
Autonomy, the largest electric vehicle subscription company in the United States, has announced the expansion of its EV lineup with the Tesla Model Y Long Range. The company, which launched its EV subscription service at the end of January 2022 with a fleet of Tesla Model 3 Standard and Long Range vehicles, says that customer demand has driven it to expand the fleet with the Model Y LR, which is now being delivered to it at a rate of 200 per week.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
It was the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV's turn to undergo the InsideEVs 70 mph range test, and the results were pretty much as we would expect. On occasion, we're surprised with our range test findings, but the Bolt EUV performed consistently throughout the test and ended up with a respectable 231 miles (371.8 km) driven.
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Reached New Record In June 2022: Over 913,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales surged to new all-time monthly records, against all odds and challenges. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 913,479 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 54% more than a year ago. That's a new massive record and...
Tesla Reportedly Looking To Change Giga Press Suppliers
Tesla has so far had only one supplier for its Giga presses, Italy’s IDRA, but according to information from China, starting next year it will switch to a new manufacturer. Take this with a grain of salt for now as it is only a rumor, and even if true, it doesn’t necessarily mean IDRA will be dropped altogether - maybe the two companies will build different machines.
