Ford Reveals F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Specially Designed For Police Duty

The Dodge Charger and Challenger are two of America's most beloved muscle cars. Both are considered iconic thanks to their aggressive styling, attainable prices, and powerful Hemi V8 engines. And although the EV age is well upon us, many believe Dodge will be one of the last brands to make the complete switch to electric. The general consensus seems to be that Dodge's ICE muscle cars will live on until the late 2020s, even if they have to be sold alongside electric alternatives. However, this is not the case.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO