Get 12 Months Of PlayStation Plus And Lifetime VPN Access For Only $70

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch
While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
The Best Places To Hopefully Buy a PS5 and Finally Play Ratchet & Clank
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Why Are PS5s So Hard To Find? How To Increase Your Chances of Buying a PS5 The Best Places To Buy a PS5 QVC HSN Bed Bath & Beyond Getting your hands on a PS5 is a Herculean feat in and of itself. With so much demand and so little supply, it’s safe to say the PlayStation 5 is one of the most sought-after video game consoles of all time. There’s a good reason for that: Sony’s lineup of first-party titles boasts some of the best in gaming history. Combined with the ability to revisit old classics...
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Leaked
As is typical these days, the free PlayStation Plus video games for August 2022 have leaked online ahead of an official reveal from PlayStation itself. According to the leak, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers and above will be able to claim Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares for free starting early next month.
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
Top 10 New Games of August 2022
We’ve had a tremendous year for gaming so far, but even more games are coming our way. Here are the top 10 new games of August 2022. The month of July saw amazing video game releases. We had the phenomenal Stray, JRPGs Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Live A Live, and classic re-releases like Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. But the video game industry doesn’t let up, and we have even more new games coming out this month of August. Check out these amazing titles that you should be looking forward to this month.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
PlayStation Summer Sale 2022: Here's The Best Deals Right Now
PlayStation's Summer Sale is in full swing at the moment, and there's more than enough incredible deals to get excited about. This includes a number of digital and physical PS5 games going on sale for a limited time only. Some of our favorite discounts in the sale include game of...
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now
The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.
Naughty Dog official claims The Last of Us remake will be available for PC ‘very soon’ after PS5 release
The remake of The Last of Us will be released on Sept. 2, but only for PS5. Though a Naughty Dog official has claimed the PC version of the game will release soon after the PS5 launch. In a reply on Twitter, Jonathan Benainous, the studio’s senior environment texture artist,...
Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, And More PS5 Exclusives Get Big Discounts
Over a dozen PlayStation exclusives are now on sale as part of PlayStation's Summer Sale, including recent hits such as Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. It’s also a great time to cross some older games off your backlog list, as God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and more are also included in the savings. Discounts can be found across a wide variety of retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, although Amazon.
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
2K relents to fans, turns servers back on for abandoned “4v1” online game
From a preservation standpoint, the modern shift to "always-online" video games has been a disaster. We've seen it repeatedly: A developer stops "supporting" an online game, and then the rug is pulled out from fans who might try to hack their way into playing the game among friends, leaving all access in tatters.
