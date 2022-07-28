Corbin Bleu Weighed In On Those Zac And Vanessa HSMTMTS Rumors

www.elitedaily.com
Kourtney Was V Supportive Of Charli On IG After She Began Dating Landon Barker
Charli D’Amelio got the ultimate seal of approval from Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram, and it’s extra meaningful now that she’s part of the Kardashian-Barker sphere. Everyone’s favorite TikTok dance queen, Charli D’Amelio, has been linked with Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, since late June, and the pair seem to be going strong a month into their relationship. Obviously, dating a famous musician like Travis Barker’s son is one thing, but it also means that D’Amelio is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s step-son. The pressure to impress is definitely on D’Amelio but she seems to have easily charmed Kourt, who showed her support by featuring D’Amelio’s fragrance line on her Instagram story.
“Salty” Retta Throws Blame for ‘Good Girls’ Cancellation: “One Person Ruined it for All of Cast and Crew”
Retta mourned the messy end of her beloved crime dramedy Good Girls during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this week, going so far as to blame an anonymous member of production for the show’s entire downfall. Retta, who starred on the show as Ruby Hill,...
Have Jesse Palmer's Bachelor Nation Casting Ads Gone Too Far?
ABC’s commercials hoping to find new contestants for the franchise have a very different vibe with Jesse Palmer as host. Most of them insult the fans’ current partners (or lack thereof) in increasingly unhinged ways. And Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of these aggressive ads.
Sadie Sink Was Initially Told She Was Too Old To Play Max, At Age 14
Can you imagine Max Mayfield played by anyone but Sadie Sink? Me neither, but casting directors from Stranger Things originally didn’t see her in the role, and for a pretty shocking reason. In a recent interview, Sadie Sink revealed she was told she was too old to play Max in her Stranger Things audition, even though the actor was only 14 at the time.
Megan And MGK Might Want Some Punk-Rock Babies In The Future
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.
Britney Spears' Memoir Is Reportedly Done, But It's Facing A Publication Problem
After Britney Spears signed a deal to publish a memoir in February, fans have been eagerly awaiting the tell-all. After all, the book is expected to dish all the details about the singer’s life, including her challenging relationship with her family and the end of her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021. Though Britney Spears’ memoir is reportedly finished, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer to actually get your hands on a copy. Here’s why Britney Spears’ finished memoir doesn’t have a release date yet.
Here's What Riverdale's Season 6 Finale Twist Means For Season 7
At this point, it seems like Riverdale has done it all. What started out as a dark murder mystery transformed countless times, into a gritty mob drama, a psychedelic cult fantasy, a full-on musical, a magical sci-fi series, and most surprisingly of all, a superhero epic. So when it was confirmed that Season 7 would be Riverdale’s final act, everyone knew the show would go all-out with some unexpected new twist, and now we finally know what that is. Riverdale’s Season 6 finale ended with a peek into Season 7’s brand-new world, and the twist means big things for the final season.
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 1, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The Most Romantic Day In August, According To An Astrologer. Well, what do you know? The luckiest day of...
Kylie Called TikTok Her "Favorite Place To Be" After Trashing Instagram
There was a time when Kylie Jenner was the undisputed queen of Instagram, but lately, she’s shunned the app for another social media platform. The reality TV star and mega-influencer threw shade at Instagram again, days after calling out the photo-sharing app for trying to be like TikTok. This time, she posted her nighttime routine to TikTok on July 29 and not-so-subtly said “TikTok is my favorite place to be.”
Bachelor Nation Is Convinced Matt Not-So-Subtly Revealed Rachael Is Pregnant
Calling Bachelor Nation, we might have a baby on board! On Friday, July 29, former Bachelor star Matt James shared a video that didn’t seem like anything major... until viewers got to the end. The final moments of his IG clip seemed to be a pretty unsubtle hint that James and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell are preparing to welcome a baby. Whether he was just being cheeky or actually dropping a hint for Bachelor Nation, Matt James’ Instagram sparked so many rumors that Rachael Kirkconnell may be pregnant.
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
Thanks To Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Is Fully On Board With “Husband Jeans”
Trends emerge, fade, and return with a vengeance faster than most people can keep track of. But when they do, one thing's for sure: Everyone's got an opinion. In Elite Daily's Style series IMHO, we'll serve you the details, along with some not-so-humble opinions, on the viral style trends lighting up the Internet. Below, actor, philanthropist, and style icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives her hot takes on one of the most divisive article of clothing in fashion history: the denim jean.
BLACKPINK's Third Album Born Pink Will Be In Your Area Very Soon
Get ready for the epic return of BLACKPINK, because the group’s new album is about to drop soon. BLACKPINK announced details of Born Pink — their third full-length album after the release of Blackpink in Your Area in November 2018 and The Album in October 2020 — in a trailer on Sunday, July 31, and naturally, it’s getting plenty of buzz from fans across the globe. BLACKPINK’s Born Pink announcement includes everything you need to know about its release date, tracklist, tour, and updates, as you prepare for their long-awaited comeback this summer.
KJ Apa Shaved Off His Riverdale Hair And He Looks So Different Now
With Riverdale preparing to take its final bow, it’s time for the cast to say goodbye to the characters they have played for 7 seasons... and the requisite hairstyles that came along with them. Letting go of Archie Andrews meant that KJ Apa could finally get rid of the character’s signature red hair. Instead of dying his hair back to his natural brunette roots, Apa took a more extreme route by buzzing it all off. This calls for a moment of silence. Even though I’ll miss the red locks, it’s understandable for Apa to start fresh now that he’s not glued to Archie’s look. Still, it was pretty surprising to see KJ Apa with his Riverdale Archie hair shaved off when he debuted the new look on Instagram.
