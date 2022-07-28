Vibrant renovations for 11th Street underpass in Columbus

www.wtvm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Columbus gets the keys to downtown Synovus property, renovation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Columbus now owns a prime piece of downtown real estate. And the redevelopment started Monday. Back in September, plans surfaced for the city to purchase 250,000 square feet of Synovus office space and a 634-space parking deck. The $25 million purchase deal was signed last year and completed […]
Columbus River Safety Committee to implement additional signage
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee River brings thousands of visitors to Columbus, especially during the summer months. What visitors don’t anticipate is the powerful current that comes with it. The strong currents of the Chattahoochee River claims lives every year. Both Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama work together to implement safety guidelines for […]
WTVM
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
WTVM
Columbus officials on scene of possible fire at apartments on Peabody Ave
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene at a senior living apartment complex on Peabody Avenue. There is no official word of a fire taking place, nor any reported injuries. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
WTVM
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
WTVM
Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade. The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety. Columbus Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night. The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area. Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist...
WTVM
Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport. According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear. No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department...
thecitymenus.com
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
WTVM
1 on 1 Technical College in Phenix City holds back-to-school bash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - 1 on 1 Technical College in Phenix City invited people to look at all they have to offer their students. The college held a back-to-school bash and ribbon-cutting event. The community also came out to tour its campus on 13th Street. 1 on 1 offers...
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
WTVM
Parent weighs in on Stewart County Schools’ mask mandate
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. Shaconda Screws is a mother of three with two of her children currently attending Stewart County Schools, and she says the sudden change for all children to wear masks is a welcome relief for her.
Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway
West Shawmut Day, an annual block party event that attracts thousands of visitors to the Lanett area each summer, won’t be happening this year because of issues with permits, city officials say. The event was scheduled for this weekend. Despite not turning in the necessary paperwork in time, event...
Columbus Police continuing to investigate 2021 hit-and-run fatality
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a hit-and-run fatality that happened on June 27, 2021. Officials say that Thomas Rowe Jr was hit by a vehicle while he was walking on Saint Mary’s Road near Longwood Lane. Rowe was taken to Piedmont […]
WTVM
Columbus officials combat court backlog
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
Comments / 4