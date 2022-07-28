ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Vibrant renovations for 11th Street underpass in Columbus

By Gabriela Johnson
WTVM
 4 days ago
www.wtvm.com

WRBL News 3

Columbus River Safety Committee to implement additional signage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee River brings thousands of visitors to Columbus, especially during the summer months. What visitors don’t anticipate is the powerful current that comes with it. The strong currents of the Chattahoochee River claims lives every year. Both Columbus, Georgia and Phenix City, Alabama work together to implement safety guidelines for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Traffic
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police holding National Night Out on Aug. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Columbus Police Department will be holding its National Night 2022. CDP and many other police departments across the county hold National Night Out events annually as students head back to school each year. Police will be all over town with law enforcement partners visiting dozens of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police chief talks school safety for upcoming year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools, the largest school district in the region, will welcome students back on Friday for children in kindergarten through second grade and on Monday for third to 12th grade. The top goal on school officials and law enforcement’s list is safety. Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, GA
#Underpass#Renovate#Urban Construction#Dragonfly
WTVM

Landing gear malfunctions during touch down at LaGrange airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Single Piston Airplane malfunctioned while landing at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport. According to officials, on August 1, at about 3 p.m., the aircraft touched down either without using or with defective landing gear. No one sustained any injuries from the incident. However, the LaGrange Fire Department...
LAGRANGE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall

Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
LAGRANGE, GA
idesignarch.com

Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape

This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTVM

CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Parent weighs in on Stewart County Schools’ mask mandate

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County School District has announced a mask mandate for students and teachers in the 2022-2023 school year. Shaconda Screws is a mother of three with two of her children currently attending Stewart County Schools, and she says the sudden change for all children to wear masks is a welcome relief for her.
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus officials combat court backlog

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
COLUMBUS, GA

