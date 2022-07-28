Vibrant renovations for 11th Street underpass in Columbus

Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO