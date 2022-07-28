How you can help Springdale tornado victims

www.nwahomepage.com
Related
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
KHBS
Power outages reported in Benton County Saturday
Some power outages were reported in Benton County Saturday morning as a Flash Flood Warning was in effect. At one point, SWEPCO was reporting 138 outages in Johnson but power has since been restored. As of 6pm, 3 customers in Benton County are without power and 11 in Carroll County.
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire training facility
Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire training facility. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …. University of Arkansas back to school health plans.
nwahomepage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
“Suspicious activity” at Indigo Sky prompts evacuation
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Early this morning, the casino security director for Indigo Sky was alerted to a possible threat on the casino floor. After discussing the possible threat with local law enforcement, who were called to Indigo Sky, it was decided that the threat was credible enough to issue an full evacuation order of […]
Body found along I-44 in Ottawa County
An investigation is underway after a body was found along I-44 in Ottawa County.
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
KYTV
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - It happened again. On Tuesday, a semi-truck with an oversized load pulled down a power line over U.S. 65, southeast of Harrison. It’s the second incident on the stretch of road through Bellefonte in four months. The first incident took place on March 28 for the same reason. Both instances led to extended traffic slowdowns as crews worked to repair the lines.
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
Missouri drowning victim ID’d as EP man
A 79-year-old man from Eden Prairie drowned July 23 in Table Rock Lake in the southwest corner of Missouri near Branson, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The patrol’s report identified the victim as Eugene M. Nelson. No other information was available. According to the report, Nelson was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle. He then went underwater and drowned, the report said.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Fatal drowning on Table Rock Lake
A Minnesota man drowned in Table Rock lake this weekend. Eugene M. Nelson, 79, of Eden Prairie, MN was swimming near the Point 1 area of Table Rock Lake, near Indian Point in Stone County, on Saturday, July 23. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, Nelson began...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (7-31-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (7-31-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (7-31-22) University of Arkansas back to school health plans. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …. Question of the Day 8/1. Thousands of school supplies for NWA families. Remodeled Springdale Walmart opens. KNWA News at 5:00...
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women. Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made …. University of Arkansas back to school health plans. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …. Question of the Day 8/1. Thousands of school supplies for NWA families. Remodeled Springdale Walmart opens.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Rogers man pleads guilty in toddler’s murder
On July 26, a Rogers man reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 murder of a toddler.
Comments / 0