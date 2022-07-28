ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game

By Kristin Chase
WCJB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcjb.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Oak Hall Eagles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If there is any football program that knows not to judge a book by its cover, it would have to be the Oak Hall Eagles. “If you were a betting man and you showed up to an Oak Hall football game, I think you’d bet on the other team just by how we look,” said senior tight end / defensive end Dylan Provencher.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Russell Report: Changes in Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sports may have a timeless appeal but that doesn’t mean they are immune to change. In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell reflects on how his favorite games have changed over the years. I have always loved sports. Always. I collected baseball...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Newberry Panthers

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After two seasons of earning high playoff seeds, last year’s Newberry Panthers fell off pace, dropping their final three games by an average of 37 points. That slide has stuck with the Panthers ever since. “That’s unacceptable at Newberry,” said Panthers head coach Ed Johnson. “So...
NEWBERRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Lake City, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
Lake City, FL
Society
City
Lake City, FL
wbyz94.com

Willis Lamar Hartley – 83

Willis Lamar Hartley, age 83, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 under the care of Community Hospice at The McGraw Center in Jacksonville. Mr. Hartley was born August 10, 1938 in Baxley, Georgia to the late Daniel Harvey Hartley and the late Mattie Estelle Gordon Hartley. He was a retired welder with Ferber Sheet Metal and a lifetime member of VFW 7909 Auxiliary. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Goosby, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Miller.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#City Police#First Responders#Charity#Wcjb
WCJB

NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Walk-in mammogram’s two Saturdays a month!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center is responding to the increasing demand for Saturday clinic hours to offer a mammogram. Starting on July 30, the Women’s Center will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests Bronson boys basketball coach

The Bronson boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and battering two players he coached. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) initiated the investigation on Billy McCall Jr., 39. The two victims—15 and 14 years of age— alleged the coach touched them in separate incidents and said McCall wanted nude photos of them.
BRONSON, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning. Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m. Officers found 17 bullet holes at the...
WCJB

NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy