Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game

www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Oak Hall Eagles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If there is any football program that knows not to judge a book by its cover, it would have to be the Oak Hall Eagles. “If you were a betting man and you showed up to an Oak Hall football game, I think you’d bet on the other team just by how we look,” said senior tight end / defensive end Dylan Provencher.
WCJB
Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
WCJB
Russell Report: Changes in Sports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sports may have a timeless appeal but that doesn’t mean they are immune to change. In this week’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell reflects on how his favorite games have changed over the years. I have always loved sports. Always. I collected baseball...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Newberry Panthers
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -After two seasons of earning high playoff seeds, last year’s Newberry Panthers fell off pace, dropping their final three games by an average of 37 points. That slide has stuck with the Panthers ever since. “That’s unacceptable at Newberry,” said Panthers head coach Ed Johnson. “So...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbyz94.com
Willis Lamar Hartley – 83
Willis Lamar Hartley, age 83, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 under the care of Community Hospice at The McGraw Center in Jacksonville. Mr. Hartley was born August 10, 1938 in Baxley, Georgia to the late Daniel Harvey Hartley and the late Mattie Estelle Gordon Hartley. He was a retired welder with Ferber Sheet Metal and a lifetime member of VFW 7909 Auxiliary. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Goosby, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Miller.
Future of Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville not as clear as many think
There has been a lot of talk around the potential movement of the annual Georgia/Florida game played every year in Jacksonville. Chip Towers of AJC says, not so fast my friend.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is following elected officials and candidates for office across North Central Florida this week. The Columbia County school board meets Tuesday evening to talk about a proposed tax increase meant for remodeling and maintaining schools, buying computers, and buying buses. That will be at 6:00 p.m.
WCJB
Back-to-school giveaways coming to North Central Florida this weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back-to-school events are happening all across North Central Florida. In Gainesville, the Stop the Violence, Back to School rally is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Fe College Gym. The first 5,000 students get a free backpack with school supplies. In Ocala, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
WCJB
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
Walk-in mammogram’s two Saturdays a month!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Women’s Center is responding to the increasing demand for Saturday clinic hours to offer a mammogram. Starting on July 30, the Women’s Center will offer regularly scheduled on-the-spot mammograms every second and fourth Saturday of each month. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests Bronson boys basketball coach
The Bronson boys basketball coach was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and battering two players he coached. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) initiated the investigation on Billy McCall Jr., 39. The two victims—15 and 14 years of age— alleged the coach touched them in separate incidents and said McCall wanted nude photos of them.
News4Jax.com
Woman hit, killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking just north of 8th Street Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FHP were called to US-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in the Phoenix neighborhood before 2 a.m. Monday morning.
fox13news.com
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
Seawalk Pavilion: Free and pet friendly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s Largest Curated Pop Up featuring over 200 creatives and 15 Food Trucks. This event is FREE & Pet Friendly!. This event will take place Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion 75 1st St N. in Jacksonville Beach, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WCJB
Back-to-school rally offers supplies and anti-violence message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville gymnasium was full of kids and parents ahead of the start of school. The 23rd annual Stop the Violence back-to-school rally happened this morning at the Santa Fe College gymnasium. P.A.V.E, or People Against Violence Enterprises, hosted with the help of sponsors. The first...
WCJB
Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning. Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m. Officers found 17 bullet holes at the...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
Comments / 2