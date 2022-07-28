ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3bPV_0gwBegsQ00

July 28 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View.

People reported Thursday that Hasselbeck, 45, will appear as a guest co-host on the daytime talk show in August.

Hasselbeck was a conservative panelist on The View from 2003 to 2013. She notably clashed with Rosie O'Donnell and her other co-hosts during her time on the show.

Hasselbeck will now return Aug. 3.

"It will be an honor to co-host The View, share our bestselling children's book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!" Hasselbeck said. "Pray for me y'all!"

The View retweeted the news on its official account.

News of Hasselbeck's return follows reports that former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is in final talks to join The View as the new conservative co-host.

Variety said Wednesday that Griffin will join The View in Season 26, which premieres in the fall.

The View is presently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Comments / 34

Hard Head
4d ago

Gotta try and bring their ratings up. What they have now, has killed it. But... with that being said, Elizabeth should just say no.

Reply(3)
11
Puglover
4d ago

Elisabeth is older and wiser than she was when she was on the show years ago. I hope she gives those hags h*ll!

Reply
7
Liberty or Death
4d ago

I didn't think people with brain cells were allowed to be hosts on that show

Reply(2)
17
