Henrik Stenson doubles-down that stripped Ryder Cup captaincy wasn't his decision, doesn't rule out legal response

Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000. Welcome to golf’s new era. Stenson won by two...
The shades came off, his arms went wide and a smile came out. The man whose stoicism is so prodigious and cool and cold that it earned him the nickname “The Iceman” could not remain composed. Not after Henrik Stenson’s first win in years, not after the controversy and character damage he inflicted upon himself. The decision to join LIV Golf coupled with his performance at Trump Bedminster has delivered Stenson and his family generational wealth. But it has come with a cost, too.
Its disruption to the sport is obvious. But how is the startup doing as an actual golf event? Bob Harig, who has covered all three so far, offers an analysis.
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a “gold rush” for players. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy. Stenson was made aware during his news conference of a report in The Daily Telegraph, later matched by Golf Digest, that Luke Donald would be Europe’s captain.
The controversy that has defined LIV Golf was only magnified at Trump National, where Henrik Stenson’s decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway tour paid immediate dividends
DETROIT — After closing the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday morning with a six-under-par 66, his lowest final round of 2022 and tying his lowest round since the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October, Luke Donald was heading home to Florida and then on to the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season event on the PGA Tour.
For long enough, centuries even, it was easy to point and sneer at the body of men known as the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers. There they were in the stately clubhouse that sits directly behind the 18th green on the magnificent Muirfield links that has hosted 16 Open Championships, staring defiantly out at an ever-changing world seemingly beyond their ken—and one that could certainly never meet with their approval. The very idea of women members, by way of example, was typically greeted with kummel-fueled guffaws. Dream on, brother.
Maybe it is something about the air in Scotland. Only two weeks after Cameron Smith came from four shots back of two overnight leaders to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews, Ayaka Furue did the same to claim the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Indeed, the diminutive 22-year-old from Japan went two better than Smith’s closing 64 over the Old Course. Ten birdies dotted Furue’s bogey-free final round over the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links, a best-of-the-week 62 that took her to a 21-under-par 267 aggregate that turned out to be three shots better than anyone else in the field could manage.
The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.
DETROIT — We haven’t seen this kind of tear through the upper Midwest since Commodore Oliver Perry in the War of 1812. Riding the momentum of his comeback victory at the 3M Open last week in Minnesota, Tony Finau played the most impeccable golf of his career and claimed the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour win in his last 25 starts. A closing five-under 67 at Detroit Golf Club enabled the Utah native to pull away for a five-stroke victory over the trio of World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay and rookies Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith.
