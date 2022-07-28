ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

‘Keeping our children safe will continue to be our No. 1 priority’

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcyGX_0gwBebSn00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) hosted a law enforcement safety event at Desperation Church Tuesday, just a couple of weeks before area students head back to school for the new year.

The event featured Phil Chalmers, a true crime writer, law enforcement and real estate agent trainer and criminal profiler whose expertise is in profiling teen killers, school shootings, mass murders and serial killers. Chalmers is the author of several books, including “Inside the Mind of a Teen Killer” and “The Teen Killer Whisperer.”

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the recent, deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, prompted his department to set up the event.

“With the recent Uvalde shooting weighing on our hearts, we at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office wanted to do something to help ensure the safety of the students as the new school year begins,” Gentry said. “We are so thankful that Phil Chalmers was able to come to us to provide this invaluable training. Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the state, probation offices, church representatives and school officials were able to attend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PS30j_0gwBebSn00
Phil Chalmers speaks during a law enforcement safety event Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Lauren Estes for The Cullman Tribune)

During the event, Chalmers actually made phone contact with a serial killer who is currently in prison. The prisoner communicated his reasoning for committing the seven murders for which he was found guilty.

Chalmers talked to the audience about school shooting trends, school safety tips, dangerous youth culture and myths about serial killers. He also conducted live audience interviews.

Keeping our children safe will continue to be our No. 1 priority ,” Gentry said. “Today’s training provides another tool for law enforcement and school officials to make our schools as safe as possible. I am honored to have Mr. Chalmers here and so grateful to be able to make this training available to so many.”

Each summer, the CCSO prepares for the upcoming school year by training, planning and working in conjunction with the Cullman County Board of Education. Recent events and the current climate of school safety, Gentry said, prompted him to invite surrounding law enforcement agencies and school administrators to Tuesday’s training.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
Cullman County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Firefighters host day in the park

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Holly Pond Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Town of Holly Pond hosted the inaugural Day in the Park at Governors Park Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and first responders introduced themselves to the community and gave various equipment demonstrations. Holly Pond VFD Chief Mike Harrison said, “We’re trying to show the community what we have. A lot of people don’t know what kind of apparatus we have, and we’re also just trying to connect with the community.” Kids enjoyed taking pictures with Sparky the Dog, water from the firehose and visiting the smoke trailer. The West Point VFD...
HOLLY POND, AL
alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
KRMG

Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#School Shootings#Prison#Desperation Church#The Cullman Tribune Rrb
wbrc.com

Birmingham officials plea with the community to stop the violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has seen eight homicides within a week. Latonya Tate is the Chairman of City Council’s Public Safety Committee. She said gun violence is a senseless crime that drives wedges into communities. Tate said the violence not only hurts people, it hurts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WAFF

Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday. It is unclear how the cadet died. It has not been released if the cadet died during a training exercise, working the scene of a fire, or another unrelated incident. At this time,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison

Limestone County Coroner Mike West says 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade died Thursday evening at Huntsville Hospital. McDade was shot in the face. PREVIOUS: Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend. McDade is a recent graduate of Alabama A&M University. According to aamucheer on Instagram, McDade is a...
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy