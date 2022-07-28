ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- With a recent deal on President Joe Biden's climate agenda hanging in the balance in the Senate, the man in charge of counting Democratic votes, Sen. Dick Durbin, announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Durbin's absence, along with that of a handful of other Democratic senators, has complicated the vote on the measure, which also includes Democratic priorities on taxes and health and a scaled-down climate provision wanted by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Durbin, D-Ill., said in a message on his website. "Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely."

Manchin, who himself was bouncing back from a positive COVID-19 test, said on Wednesday he reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a domestic spending bill including energy programs and tax policy changes that had been stalled.

In an evenly split Senate, the Democrats needs all of their members to vote on the budget package, which would send it to Vice President Kamala Harris for a tie-breaking vote. The bill then would go back to the House for a final vote, where the Democrats hold a slim advantage.

Last week, Democratic senators Tina Smith of Minnesota and Tom Carper of Delaware both said they had tested positive for the coronavirus. President Joe Biden has been cleared to resume in-person work after testing positive last week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week he tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to the White House, Maine and Florida.

CBS Baltimore

Biden's case highlights coronavirus 'rebound,' experts say

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. -- A phenomenon known as coronavirus 'rebound' is in the spotlight after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday morning following several days of testing negative. Rebound positivity can happen to people who take Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication aimed at preventing death and hospitalization for patients with COVID-19."It's people who have tested positive after taking a course of Paxlovid and it can be people who develop symptoms later on, or sometimes if they tested negative, and if they've been tested again, they test positive," explained Dr. Kinjal Sheth. The Chief of Critical Care Medicine at Northwest...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
UPI News

VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to increase resiliency to excessive heat and climate change. "Today our administration is investing more than $1 billion through FEMA to fund climate-resilient...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Indiana state Senate passes near-total abortion ban bill

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Indiana Senate passed a bill Saturday that would ban nearly all abortions in the state after days of contentious testimony from the public in which both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates said the bill was "flawed." The state senators passed the bill with a vote of...
INDIANA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

